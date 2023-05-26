Mickey and friends will be heading to venues across the country, including London’s O2 and Manchester’s AO Arena this November and December. And because you’ve got a friend in RadioTimes.com, we’re here to tell you all about how to get tickets.

From the castles of Arendelle to the shores of Hawaii, a whole new world is coming to the UK this winter as Disney on Ice goes on tour.

This year’s show will be 100 Years of Wonder, to mark the anniversary of the Walt Disney Company which was founded by brothers Roy and Walt in 1923.

To celebrate the centenary, the tour is bringing all your favourite characters to life such as Elsa, Moana, and Woody. And with the help of some of Disney’s most iconic songs, the cast will perform dozens of skating jumps, acrobatics and routines.

So, now that we’ve covered the bare necessities, here’s what you need to know about the tour in detail.

Buy Disney on Ice tickets at Ticketmaster

What characters are in the Disney on Ice UK 2023 tour?

All your favourite characters will be strapping on their skates and taking to the ice this winter. From Moana of Motunui to Olaf, who likes warm hugs, you’ll be able to get up close to some of the very best from Disney’s last 100 years.

So far, the tour has confirmed that characters from Moana, Frozen, Fantasia, Inside Out and Finding Dory will all turn up. Plus, a full cast of Disney Princesses and the House of Mouse of gang – Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy.

Disney on Ice will become part of our world from 1st November right through to 31st December this year. With stops in Birmingham, Manchester, London and more, there’s plenty of chances to see Mickey and his friends on the road.

Here’s the full list of dates:

How much are Disney on Ice tickets?

Disney on Ice ticket prices will vary depending on which venue you choose and where you want to sit. Prices start at around £26 to be at the back and go up to £62 for rink side seats.

When do Disney on Ice tickets go on sale?

A pre-sale for the 100 Years of Wonder tour went live on Monday 22nd May on Ticketmaster and The Ticket Factory. Meanwhile, general sale tickets are out now, having gone live today at 9am, Friday 26th May.

You’ll be in our hearts when the sale goes live, so to help you, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

