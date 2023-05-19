That’s why we love it when our favourite West End theatre shows, such as Six, go on tour. Now it’s the musical Wicked’s turn to once again delight fans up and down the country. Here’s everything you need to know about the dates, venues, and how to snap up tickets.

The West End has some of the best theatres in the country, not to mention plenty of food and drink spots to fill your bellies and quench your thirst before or after a show. But travelling to London isn’t always practical – and besides, you just might not want to take the trip to the capital, particularly with so many amazing theatres up north.

We’d assume you’re already keen on experiencing Wicked seeing as you’re reading our article, but if you needed any more convincing to see this fabulous musical, here it is: Wicked is the recipient of over 100 international awards and nominations, and has won three Tony Awards and two Olivier Awards.

The musical features music and lyrics by Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy Award winner (whew!) Stephen Schwartz. Wicked has had a Broadway run, two US tours, two UK tours, countless international productions, and it’s recently celebrated 16 years at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, where it’s been watched by a whopping 11 million people.

Wicked, the musical, is based on the 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire, which reimagines Lyman Frank Baum’s story of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and goes back in time to a place before Dorothy triumphed over the Wicked Witch. Wicked follows the journey of two friends as they eventually become Glinda, the Good Witch and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.

Now, the phenomenal musical is gearing up for a UK-wide tour where it’ll visit cities like Bristol, Liverpool and Edinburgh.

Is Wicked appropriate for a six-year-old?

Wicked is brilliant for people of almost all ages, from parents to youngsters alike, however it’s recommended that audiences are aged seven and above. It’s also worth noting that there are some loud noises, flashing lights, smoke effects, and strobe lighting in the show.

Where is Wicked touring to in the UK?

Wicked is currently at London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre in the West End, and it embarks on its UK tour from Thursday 7th December in Edinburgh. Let’s see where else the musical is visiting.

Full list of Wicked UK tour dates and venues: 7 Dec 2023 to 14 Jan 2024 — Edinburgh, Edinburgh Playhouse

23 Jan 2024 to 25 Feb 2024 — Bristol, Bristol Hippodrome

20 June 2024 to 14 July 2024 — Liverpool, Liverpool Empire

24 Sept 2024 to 20 Oct 2024 — Sunderland, Sunderland Empire

3 Dec 2024 to 12 Jan 2025 — Manchester, Manchester Palace Theatre

How to get Wicked UK tour tickets

Tickets for every UK city, besides Manchester, are on general sale and have been for a little while – and there are still tickets left for these shows.

Pre-sale tickets for Manchester Palace Theatre took place yesterday (Thursday 18th May), and general on sale for Manchester Palace Theatre has just gone live, having been released at 10am this morning (Friday 19th May).

How much do Wicked UK tour tickets cost?

At the time of writing, Wicked UK tour tickets start from just £20 and are subject to a fee of £3.80 if you buy via the ATG Tickets website. If you’re a seasoned theatregoer, you’ll know that ticket prices increase depending on whether you pick a popular time — weekends and evenings — and on which seat you pick.

The RadioTimes.com team have compiled some top tips on picking the best theatre seats below.

Which are the best Wicked seats?

As Wicked is touring multiple UK venues, the way the theatres are set up may vary. However, as a rule, theatres have the same seating arrangement, from The Stalls to The Dress Circle and The Upper Circle. The Stalls tend to be the best seats in the house as they are located on the ground floor nearest the stage, then The Dress Circle, which is one level up, then The Upper Circle, which is one level up again.

Restricted View seats tend to be the cheapest because, as the name suggests, the view from here may not be completely clear. That being said, one of RadioTimes.com writers booked Restricted View tickets for her and her mum to see Wicked in London, and the view was great.

