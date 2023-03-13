Tickets for the first two legs of the tour – in Manchester and Edinburgh – are on sale now and the musical fans at RadioTimes.com are here to tell you all about it.

This November, Hamilton is going on its first-ever UK tour — and how are you going to say no to this?

The hit West End musical is kicking things off with a four-month residency at the Manchester Palace Theatre before heading over to Edinburgh. The show will stay in the city's Festival Theatre from February to April 2024, where it will then go on to more venues that have yet to be announced.

For all the Hamilton novices out there, the show tells the story of its namesake, American founding father Alexander Hamilton on his journey from poverty to politics. Covering the War of Independence, the US constitution, and the establishment of America’s first national bank, the play delves into all the intense global issues of the time, whilst also focusing on the personal lives of its side characters, including George Washington, the Schuyler Sisters and Aaron Burr, sir.

Poignant, emotional, and downright catchy, Hamilton has dominated the stage since opening in 2015 and has gone on to win a Pulitzer Prize for drama, 11 Tony awards and seven Olivier awards. In 2017, the musical came to the UK where it still plays in the Victoria Palace Theatre.

While you can still catch Hamilton at its London home, this winter you also have the option to see it in a city that’s perhaps more convenient for you.

Want to find yourself in the room where it happens? Here’s what you need to know about tickets.

When the tour announcement was made, one of the show’s producers, Cameron Mackintosh, pointed out the importance of taking it up north. He said: "Opening first in Manchester, followed by Edinburgh – [we're] not far from where the real story of Alexander Hamilton began in Ayrshire, where his father was born in the 1700s, before he moved to Nevis in the West Indies."

More tour dates are due to be announced soon so keep an eye on this space, but for now, here are the dates and venues.

How much do Hamilton UK tour tickets cost?

Tickets to see Hamilton at the Edinburgh Festival Theatre start at £25 and go up to £99.50 depending on the date and seat selection.

Meanwhile, the prices at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London range between £23 and £115, so you can definitely still book on a budget.

When do Hamilton UK tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the Manchester shows are being sold on ATG Tickets from 10am today (Monday 13th March).

Meanwhile, tickets for the Edinburgh shows go on sale at 11am today. These are available on Capital Theatres.

Buy Hamilton tickets in Manchester at ATG Tickets

Buy Hamilton tickets in Edinburgh at Capital Theatres

How to get tickets to see Hamilton in London

Hamilton is still taking place in the West End despite the UK tour. You can get tickets to see the show in London on Ticketmaster.

Buy Hamilton tickets in London at Ticketmaster

