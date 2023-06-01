It’s been over 20 years since Shrek was released in cinemas, yet the loveable ogre and his many layers have never once left our minds.

Well the years start coming and they don’t stop coming – so this weekend, stop wasting time and head on over to Shrek’s Adventure at London’s Southbank.

In case you need a recap, Shrek tells the story of an ogre (played by Mike Myers) whose swamp is invaded by a group of fairy-tale creatures. To get his home back, Shrek must embark on a quest with the help of his sidekick Donkey (Eddie Murphy) to save the Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) from an evil dragon.

Known for its cultural references and incredible soundtrack, Shrek quickly became one of the most loved animated films of all time after its release in 2001. In the years since, it's spawned three sequels, holiday specials, spin-offs and a musical. And now, you can see Shrek, Donkey and Princess Fiona live at the immersive Shrek’s Adventure experience.

Featuring characters, rides and interactive games, Shrek’s Adventure is essentially DreamWorks’ answer to Disneyland (you can even buy Shrek ears!). But, much like the films, the experience puts a twist on the usual fairy-tale with twisted villains, daring tasks, and plenty of fart jokes along the way.

Trust us, experiences like this are in short supply. The adventure opened in July 2015 and has been a popular day out for families ever since, which is why we’ve put together this ultimate guide to what is Shrek’s Adventure.

Including all the information you need on price, age restrictions and how to get tickets now, we’ve got everything you need to know about this Shrek-tacular day out. So, this is the part where you run away and find out what’s so great about this experience.

What is Shrek’s Adventure?

Shrek's Adventure London

Shrek’s Adventure is an interactive walking tour that guides you through the story of everyone’s favourite ogre and his noble steed.

Featuring Shrek, Donkey, Princess Fiona, Puss in Boots and more, the adventure is a mixture of live characters and 4D animation.

As you’re guided through a series of rooms, you’ll need to take part in the interactive live shows, which include puzzles, tasks, and plenty of toilet humour to get you giggling. This means helping Cinderella hunt for ingredients at The Swamp, rescuing Pinocchio from Farquaad’s Dungeon, and finding your way through the crazy Mirror Maze.

There are also rides like the 4D flying magic bus, which is driven by a waffle-loving Donkey, and the chance to meet other all-star characters from DreamWorks’ catalogue of films, like Marty from Madagascar and Po from Kung Fu Panda.

Where is Shrek’s Adventure?

Shrek’s Adventure is in the Riverside Building on London’s Southbank, right next to the London Eye and the SEA LIFE Aquarium.

To get there, you’ll need to get the tube to Westminster (Circle, Jubilee, and District lines) and walk over the bridge, or Waterloo (available on the Bakerloo, Northern, Jubilee, and Waterloo & City lines). You can also get the train to Waterloo or Waterloo East (South Western Rail and South Eastern Rail) or Charing Cross Station (South Eastern).

As it’s in central London we really wouldn’t recommend driving, but if you need to, the Adventure has agreements with several local car parks, like the National Theatre.

How long does Shrek’s Adventure take?

You’ll spend roughly 60 minutes on the tour at Shrek’s Adventure, although this doesn’t include queuing, or time spent at the gift shop.

What age is Shrek’s Adventure for?

Shrek’s Adventure is suitable for all ages, so you nostalgic noughties babies are good to go!

There’s no age limit for the experience but the recommended age to get the most out of it is six and above. Kids under three can get in for free – however, it’s worth noting that you’ll encounter a few witches and creepy characters on the way that younger children might find scary.

How much are Shrek’s Adventure tickets?

Shrek's Adventure London

A standard ticket for Shrek’s Adventure costs £24 if you book online and in advance. If you turn up on the day, this goes up to £32. Plus, you can pay £32 or £34 to come away with a set of character ears or a printed photo.

The site also has a number of multi-attraction tickets on offer, which will combine your day out at Shrek’s Adventure with another London landmark, like the London Eye or the SEA LIFE centre. For instance, the Swamps and Sky package costs just £50 per person, saving you £12 overall on a day that starts at the London Eye and ends at the kingdom of Far Far Away.

Last but not least, Shrek’s Adventure is also included in the Merlin Annual Pass; one of the best ways to cram the UK’s top attractions into a year. The Merlin Annual Pass gives you access to over 30 attractions, including Chessington, Alton Towers and Madame Tussauds, with prices starting from £99. You can also upgrade to the Silver, Gold, or Platinum passes which will get you perks like 10% off food and free parking.

How to get tickets to Shrek’s Adventure

You can buy tickets through Ticketmaster or through the official Shrek’s Adventure website.

The experience runs seven days a week from 10am to 3pm (4pm on weekends) with a ton of space still available.

Well, that’s all the information you need so, that’ll do Donkey, that’ll do.

