This lustre-dusted show-stopper of a musical is everything you could want. Spangled, joyous and gloriously camp, it meets the challenge of adapting a show that's both Greek myth and classic '90s cartoon with plenty of gusto.

While other musicals have often failed to capture the certain brand of sparkle their source material presented, Hercules nails it – How? By being so over the top you can't see the peak of Mount Olympus anymore.

We all know half-measures is not a term they're familiar with at Disney HQ, but the size and scale of this production still manages to surpass expectation.

The sets are bigger than you could possibly imagine, in one moment you're basking in the romance of Herc and Meg's delicate rose garden, the next, Hades is descending dramatically on a rusty walkway in an Underworld that carries the vibe of a sad school disco.

Meanwhile, the props are sized up to fit the space. Cyclopses, Hydra, giant dog-rat things – it's been a while since I brushed up on my mythology – pour onto stage in all their slobbering glory to give the kids a healthy dose of fear. Plus, most the effects are done practically which is a huge achievement – a particular shoutout to the clever way they show souls roaming free in the Underworld.

Hercules the Musical. Johan Persson

Then there's the characters. Without hesitation, the highlight of the show are The Muses. Candace Furbert, Sharlene Hector, Brianna Ogunbawo, Malinda Parris and Robyn Rose-Li are a party in human form, making sure the show is always as irreverent and un-serious as possible, and delivering note-perfect vocals throughout. Without them, the show simply wouldn't work.

After that, the next biggest bright spot is Stephen Carlile as Hades, who gleefully minces about the stage, relishing his villainy and pecking out his lines like an angry swan. I pondered beforehand how they would translate the blue-flamed cartoon version of Hades for stage audiences, turns out the solution was in perfectly delivered sarcasm and a stunning sequinned cape.

The leads are also exactly as you'd hope them to be. Luke Brady is a doe-eyed Labrador who lights up the scenes with his big cheeky grin, while Mae Ann Jorolan is a cutting, cynical Meg, who manages to be just as much of a hero as Hercules in this version.

Alongside Meg, one welcome change from the original is that there is far more contribution from female characters in this adaptation. Herc's farmer father is swapped for a gentle mother, and Hera is allowed to shine over a slightly more myth-accurate (AKA less likeable) Zeus.

There are also, of course, a handful of extra songs to pad out the run time, although none really manage to meet the lofty highs of the original soundtrack. Only Great Bolts of Thunder in the second act was able to make an impression, but it's hardly surprising when you have the likes of Zero to Hero and I won't Say (I'm in Love) to contend with.

There are some other changes to the plot in the second act, but I won't spoil it, and it's not radical enough for film traditionalists to hate on.

Overall, I would call this a riotously fun family show, with an electrifying plot and a militant sense of silliness kids will love, although, in true Disney fashion, there are still plenty of jokes for adults to enjoy, too.

It's got glitter and spectacle coming out of every pour, but manages to match that with heart and soul in abundance. So many West End shows at the moment are a straight-up Trojan Horse – luring you in with a shiny exterior, only to hit you with aggressively bad songs or plots inside – but I thank my lucky stars that Hercules isn't one of them.

I'm no oracle, but I can see this lasting at the theatre for a very long time.

When and where can I see Hercules at the West End?

Hercules is running at Theatre Royal Drury Lane until 28th March 2026. Shows are every Monday to Saturday with tickets starting at £33.

