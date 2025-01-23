Throughout the visit, guests are invited to take a deep dive into the history of chocolate making and learn what it takes to be the UK's leading chocolate brand.

You'll travel through the Aztec jungles to see how chocolate was first discovered, journey into the Victorian era to see about how Cadbury came to be, and take a trip down memory lane with all of Cadbury's past adverts.

There are of course plenty of taste tests along the way and you'll have a chance to try rides like the 4D Chocolate Adventure and the brand-new Cadbury Chocolate Quest. All ending up with a visit to the Cadbury Shop.

But while that all sounds tempting and delicious, you brain might also be ringing with the word 'expensive'. With that in mind, we've compiled a list of all the ways you can save money on a ticket to Cadbury World.

Jump to:

How much are Cadbury World tickets?

The cost of Cadbury World tickets depends on which day you book. On a week-day, tickets start at £22.50 for off-peak times, but then go up to £25 or £27. For weekends, entry costs either £25 or £27 depending on the time slot.

Tickets must be booked in advance, however if you're not sure on timings, you can always book an Anytime Day Entry ticket for £30.

Cadbury World ticket offers at a glance

Best Cadbury World ticket offers and discounts for 2025

Save up to 25% on Cadbury World tickets

If you pick the right time-slot for Cadbury World entry, you could be saving up to 25% on the price of your ticket. For example, while an Anytime Day ticket costs £30, an off-peak mid-week booking costs £22.50.

Get the Adult and Toddler ticket for just £19

For a limited time Cadbury World has brought back its Adult and Toddler voucher for just £19. These tickets are available from Monday to Friday and are perfect if you have a child who's aged 0-5. Normally tickets for children aged 2-15 cost at least £18, and an adult ticket costs at least £22.50, so with this you're essentially paying the price of one child ticket.

Students get £18 off entry

Student tickets to Cadbury World cost just £12, which saves you anywhere between £10.50 and £18 on entry. As long as you have a valid student ID you can book any mid-week time slot and make a huge saving.

Get 30% off with Birmingham multi-attraction tickets

If you're based in the midlands, or planning a longer visit, why not take advantage of the Multi-Attraction Pass? You can either get tickets to Cadbury World and one other attraction for 25% off, or Cadbury World and two other attractions for 30% off. These attractions could be: National SEA LIFE Centre Birmingham, LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham or Warwick Castle.

Get over 200 days' entry with the Merlin Annual Pass

The Merlin Annual Pass gives you access to some of the UK's biggest attractions, including Cadbury World, Chessington and Alton Towers. With prices starting at £99 you can get the Discovery Pass, which gives you over 200 days entry to any of the attractions available. Or, you can upgrade to the Silver, Gold, or Platinum passes, which give you 300, 340 and 364 days respectively, and extra perks like free parking and a discount on fast track vouchers.

Save 1/3 on entry with National Rail

National Rail offers 1/3 off entry when you travel by train and book your tickets through the National Rail site.

Discounted Cadbury World tickets with Tesco Clubcard

Did you know scanning your Tesco Clubcard generates points, and you can convert these points into Tesco Reward Partners vouchers where you get double the vouchers’ face value to use on tickets: so £5 in points is £10 worth of vouchers, for example.

You can use these vouchers on attractions across the UK, including Cadbury World.

Cheapest prices guaranteed with an experience voucher

Not sure what day to book? Well, if you buy a Cadbury World gift experience at Buyagift or Virgin Experience Days, you have the flexibility of choosing your dates later on. Plus, you can buy the tickets in bundles which start at the cheapest entry price, for instance the two adults voucher costs £45, so £22.50 a ticket.

How to get to Cadbury World

Cadbury World is on the south side of Birmingham just off the M5 and M42. If you are driving then parking is free of charge, however, you may have to pay for passing through the Birmingham Clean Air Zone.

Otherwise, the nearest train station is Bourneville, just a 15 minute walk away from the site. This station is served by the Cross-City Line from Birmingham New Street station, which in turn you can get to from Central Birmingham, London and Coventry.

For train ticket savings, take a look at Trainline and TrainPal.

Get cheap Train tickets at TrainPal

