If you’re planning a trip to one of the most magical places on earth, either with your family, friends, partner, or as a solo endeavour, we have the top tips and tricks to help you bag tickets for less – plus the top offers on Disneyland Paris packages.

Disneyland Paris is one of those destinations that is enjoyable regardless of your age. One of our RadioTimes.com writers always wanted to go as a child, but unfortunately she must have been on Santa’s Naughty List. However, at 21, she made the trip to Disneyland Paris for an unforgettable day of rides, photos with Disney characters (the favourite being Jessie from Toy Story), yummy food, and pure magic.

There’s never been a better time to visit Disneyland Paris with the theme park celebrating its 30th anniversary from now until 30th September this year. Enjoy the Grand Finale of the anniversary celebrations with new attractions, exciting shows and parades, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

At Disneyland Paris there are two parks: Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, with some top attractions at the first park being The Art of Marvel, Disneyland Village, and plenty of rides and chances to meet the characters. Meanwhile, Walt Disney Studios Park boasts the Marvel Avengers Campus, Worlds of Pixar, and Toon Studio, where you can feel fully immersed in your favourite movies.

Let’s find out how you can bag cheap Disneyland Paris tickets.

How to get cheap Disneyland Paris tickets

If there’s something the RadioTimes.com team excels at, it’s helping you find cheap tickets so you can do what you love for less. Just take a look at our how to get cheap concert tickets, how to get cheap theatre tickets, and how to get cheap football tickets guides. Before we get on to the best Disneyland Paris deals and offers for this month, we have some general tips to help you save. Let’s check them out.

Planning ahead is key. The general advice is to book a holiday 180 days (around six months) in advance to ensure you’re getting the best early-bird price for your trip.

Next, avoid school holidays. If you’re taking little ones to Disneyland Paris, this can be easier said than done, however it will save you a fair chunk of money. For the remainder of the year, the 2023 school holidays are: summer half term (29th May until 2nd June), summer holidays — also known as the six-week holidays — (24th July until 31st August), autumn holidays (23rd October until 27th October), and the Christmas holidays (18th December 2023 until 1st January 2024).

Book a trip to Disneyland Paris from £137 per person at Disneyland Paris

Is two days enough in Disneyland Paris?

The official UK Disneyland Paris website recommends three days at the theme park: two days for Disneyland Park to cover its five themed lands, and one day for Walt Disney Studios Park with its four zones. Plus, three days gives you plenty of time to see the various shows and parades.

What is the cheapest month to go to Disneyland Paris?

Overall, January is the quietest and cheapest month of the year (as it seems to be with everything, ever). Post-Christmas, your bank account is pretty dry, moods can be low, and the weather is predictably terrible, which is why January tends to be the cheapest month. That all being said, a trip to Disneyland Paris would be perfect to cheer you up!

Disneyland Paris takes advantage of the sparse crowds to carry out maintenance and refurbishment on its attractions, so it’s worth bearing in mind that not all attractions will be open.

Best Disneyland Paris deals at a glance:

Best Disneyland Paris cheap ticket deals for 2023

Alexander Spatari via Getty

Get 12 months of Disney Plus for free

What’s the deal: Magic Breaks is offering 12 months of Disney Plus for absolutely free when you book a package deal (hotel and park ticket) to Disneyland Paris. The site is also offering three months of Disney Plus for free when you buy a Disneyland Paris park ticket.

Why we chose it: With prices starting from just £149 per person for two-nights’ accommodation and a three-day Disneyland Paris entry ticket, this deal is already reasonable. Then, when you add the annual Disney Plus membership on top (which would usually set you back £79.90), it becomes truly magical.

Get excited for your Disneyland Paris trip by watching all of your favourite movies and TV shows, like Encanto, Zootopia, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and many more.

Get a year of Disney Plus when you book a Disneyland Paris holiday from £149 at MagicBreaks

Book via the Disneyland Paris official website for the best prices

What’s the deal: On the official Disneyland Paris website, you can book a holiday from £137 per person per night. On other sites, such as MagicBreaks and loveholidays, it’s more expensive with MagicBreaks offering £149 per person, and loveholidays promoting £143 per person per night.

Why we chose it: If the extra perks, such as 12 months free Disney Plus, don’t entice you, you may as well save the pounds on the actual holiday.

Book a trip to Disneyland Paris from £137 at Disneyland Paris

Save when you stay outside the Disneyland Paris resort with Booking.com

What’s the deal: Save money on accommodation when you choose to stay outside of the Disneyland Paris resort, and travel in.

Why we chose it: A Disneyland Paris park ticket starts from £50.87 per adult, and you can choose from one or two parks. With the package holidays starting from £137 per person, that’s £86.13 per person per night at the resort. When one of our RadioTimes.com writers went to Disneyland Paris, she stayed in an Ibis hotel near the theme park, bought a park ticket, and travelled in.

Check out overnight stays in Paris at Booking.com

Save 24 per cent on Disneyland Paris park ticket and return flight

What’s the deal: Stay at either the four-star Mercure Marne la vallee Bussy St Georges or the four star Hotel Novotel Marne La Vallee, with one day Disneyland Paris park tickets, plus return flights from one of five UK airports: London Gatwick, London Luton, London Stansted, Manchester, or Edinburgh.

Why we chose it: You can always count on our friends at Wowcher to provide us with fantastic deals. This package starts from just £159 per person for a two-night stay.

Buy 4* Mercure Paris Holiday with Disneyland Paris park ticket and return flight from £210 £159 (save £51 or 24%) at Wowcher

Get 38 per cent off Disneyland Paris trip with breakfast, park tickets and return flights

What’s the deal: Stay at the Hotel Campanile Val de France with breakfast included, plus get return flights from one of six UK airports (London Gatwick, London Luton, London Stansted, Manchester, Birmingham, or Edinburgh), and optional park tickets from just £89 per person for a two-night stay.

Why we chose it: You have until 30th September this year to book this package deal, and with flights from six UK airports, Wowcher really has made it simple to plan a Disneyland Paris holiday.

Buy Disneyland Paris trip with breakfast, park tickets and return flights from £144.31 £89 (save £54.31 or 38%) at Wowcher

21 per cent off Disneyland Paris trip with breakfast, park tickets and return Eurostar

What’s the deal: Dreams really do come true with this next Wowcher offer: save 21 per cent on a two-night stay at the Marne-la-Vallee in Paris, with an optional Disneyland Paris park ticket and return Eurostar travel.

This deal is valid on selected dates from 20th May 2023 until 19th March 2024.

Why we chose it: If flying isn’t your bag, this deal gives you the opportunity to travel to Disneyland Paris via the Eurostar.

Buy Disneyland Paris trip with breakfast, park tickets and return Eurostar from £163.50 £129 (save £34.50 or 21%) at Wowcher

What is the cheapest way to get from the UK to Disneyland Paris?

Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images

One of the cheapest and easiest ways to travel from the UK to Disneyland Paris is the Eurostar. The Eurostar departs from London St Pancras International station and gets in to Disneyland Paris (Marne-la-Vallée Chessy) or Paris, depending on which station you choose. From London to Disneyland Paris, the trip should take two hours and 49 minutes.

What makes the Eurostar cheap is that children under the age of four can travel for free, as long as they sit on an adult’s lap for the entirety of the journey. Plus, with Eurostar ticket prices starting from £46.80, it’s a reasonable price and cheaper than some UK city to UK city train fares!

Buy Eurostar London to Disneyland Paris tickets from £46.80 at Trainline

For the most cost effective ways to travel across the UK, take a look at our how to get cheap train tickets guide.