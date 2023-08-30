From murder mystery themed boat tours along the Thames to historical bus tours around Westminster, there's never a shortage of fun-filled ways to explore the Big Smoke. And the latest trend, it seems, is scavenger hunts.

Combining the sites of a walking tour with the puzzles of an escape room, a city scavenger hunt is a great way of getting around London's major landmarks while completing a number of exciting tasks and games.

Normally, the experience will give you and your friends an objective and a series of clues which you'll have to figure out on the move. Each riddle will take you to a new area of London and give you a chance to learn a new fact about the ancient city.

Whether you're a fly-by tourist or a salt of the Earth Londoner, we guarantee a scavenger hunt will show you something you never knew was there, or give you a brand new perspective on the city you love.

So, without further ado, here are the top London scavenger hunts for you to try.

How do city scavenger hunts work?

City scavenger hunts are a fast-paced and unique way of exploring the area you’re visiting. In them, you’ll be given a story or scenario (usually detective themed) and will have to work out a series of clues and riddles that will lead you to different sights across the city.

The way they work is, after you’ve signed up, you’ll be given a time slot and a meeting place where you and your group must start the experience.

Once there, you’ll be sent your first clue via an app or messages which will kick off the hunt. There’s usually a ticking clock (although most scavenger hunts come with the option to pause so you can stop for a bite to eat) and your team will need to race through the clues and solve the mystery before the time is up.

How long do scavenger hunts take?

Most scavenger hunts last between two and three hours, although you’re encouraged to take it at whatever pace suits you. If you need to pause and rest, most scavenger hunt apps will come with that option.

Best London Scavenger Hunts at a glance:

The Mystery of Who Pushed Molly May, £7.50

Iconic Notting Hill: Walking Exploration Game, £8.49

London Outdoor Escape Game: Harry Potter Movie Locations, £8.70

Sherlock Holmes London Mystery Trail Self-Guided Tour, £14.95

Secrets of the Squares - Immersive Treasure Hunt Experience, £15

The Murder by Trafalgar Square: Interactive Game Experience, £22

Gourmaze: A Dessert Treasure Hunt, £29.99

A Rift In Time – Central London Immersive Treasure Hunt for Two, £30

Best London Scavenger Hunts to try in 2023

A Rift In Time – Central London Immersive Treasure Hunt for Two

A Rift In Time London scavenger hunt. Virgin Experience Days

Head back in time through London’s rich history with this immersive treasure hunt for two. Aptly named A Rift In Time will take you on a point-to-point tour of central London, stopping at pubs and cafés in Oxford Street, Mayfair and more.

Along the way, you’ll be sent clues, riddles and outlandish facts to help you discover the hidden secrets of the city. You can run around or take it at your own pace, all the while playing the part of a Dickensian detective desperate for the truth.

Buy A Rift In Time – Central London Immersive Treasure Hunt for £30 at Virgin Experience Days

Secrets of the Squares - Immersive Treasure Hunt Experience

The Houses of Parliament. extravagantni via Getty Images extravagantni via Getty Images

This experience is another look into the underbelly of Central London. Taking you from Piccadilly Circus to Covent Garden to Soho, Secrets of the Squares is a mix of outdoor escape room, treasure hunt and walking tour that will soon get you knowing London better than a local.

Along the way, you’ll stop at a historic pub that was a haunt of Charles Dickens, take a look around the Seven Dials, and learn the secrets that keep this great city ticking.

Buy Secrets of the Squares - Immersive Treasure Hunt Experience for £15 at Viator

The Murder by Trafalgar Square: Interactive Game Experience

Trafalgar Square. Jorg Greuel/ Getty

Now to kick the tension up a notch – if you don’t solve this experience then a murderer might just walk free. Available for up to four people, The Murder by Trafalgar Square begins with a strange envelope detailing the disappearance of debt collector Thomas Meyer.

What follows next is a string of cryptic clues and riddles that will take you all around London. Enjoy the sights and sounds but never forget your task: to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Buy The Murder by Trafalgar Square: Interactive Game Experience for £22 at Fever

Gourmaze: A Dessert Treasure Hunt

A treasure hunt with sweet treats. Gourmaze / Fever

Not convinced yet? Allow us to sweeten the pot for you. With this experience, you can have all the joys of a treasure hunt plus the extra incentive that each stop will give you a decadent new dessert to snack on.

Over the course three hours, the clues and riddles will guide you to a number of hidden food gems where you’ll get to try a selection of carefully curated sweets. With Gourmaze, the food is included in the price and you can also try their Asian Street Food Scavenger Hunt or their new Time Traveller’s Space Bytes hunt.

Buy Gourmaze: A Dessert Treasure Hunt for £29.99 at Fever

London Outdoor Escape Game: Harry Potter Movie Locations

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the West End. Getty, PJ

For all the muggles visiting town, you can see some of the most recognisable locations from the Harry Potter franchise with this magical quest around London. Stop by King’s Cross to spot the iconic site of Platform 9¾ or take a selfie outside the grand entrance to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

When you get to each site, the app will reward you with a fact or behind-the-scenes gem about everyone’s favourite boy who lived before sending over the next clue.

Buy London Outdoor Escape Game: Harry Potter Movie Locations for £8.70 at Viator

Get more magical inspiration in the best Harry Potter experiences.

The Mystery of Who Pushed Molly May

London's West End. Getty

Stand down Love Island fans, this isn’t about Molly-Mae Hague. No, this mystery follows the story of Molly May: a 1920s actress whose big opening night at the West End is ruined when she suddenly falls down the stairs at the theatre. Insisting she was pushed, your job is to uncover the truth and get justice for the injured actress before it’s too late.

With the help of a 40-page activity booklet – containing maps, clues and historical stories – you’ll see London’s West End like never before.

Buy The Mystery of Who Pushed Molly May for £7.50 at Viator

Find the best West End shows in our Going Out section, and if you need advice, make sure you read our tips to West End theatre etiquette.

Iconic Notting Hill: Walking Exploration Game

Notting Hill. Noralí Nayla/Unsplash

Notting Hill is a vibrant area of London known for its carnivals and culture. It’s also been the setting for many famous films including Paddington, Love Actually and, of course, Notting Hill. With this game, you’ll tour around 14 locations in this iconic area, getting plenty of opportunities to stop for pictures and learn its secrets.

Buy Iconic Notting Hill: Walking Exploration Game for £8.49 at Fever

Sherlock Holmes London Mystery Trail Self-Guided Tour

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in Sherlock. BBC

Elementary sleuths such as yourselves will definitely want to have a crack at this Sherlock Holmes mystery tour. Taking you from 221B to the depths of London, this scavenger hunt will put you in the shoes of the Great Detective as he tries to solve a mystery.

Buy Sherlock Holmes London Mystery Trail Self-Guided Tour for £14.95 at Masters of Mystery

Speaking of the Great Detective, you can find our guide to Sherlock: The Official Live Game and the best murder mystery experiences in the UK.

Or, looking for love in the big city? We've got the best London date ideas and the best London skyscraper experiences.

