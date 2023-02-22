Pottery is one of the oldest human inventions, originating before the Neolithic (the New Stone Age) period, with pottery artefacts being discovered in the Middle East from as early as 7,000 BC and in China from 18,000 BC. There are also ceramic objects, such as the Venus of Dolní Věstonice figurine, dating back to 29,000 BC.

Get behind the wheel — the pottery wheel, that is — and create a ceramic piece to take pride of place in your home with these top experiences and classes.

Pottery is made by moulding clay into the desired shape then heating it at a super high temperature (usually between 600-1,600 degrees celsius) in a bonfire, pit or kiln to make it long-lasting and durable. And with ceramics being uncovered from up to 29,000 BC, there’s no doubt in our mind that pottery can last a long, long time.

In the modern day, pottery has featured in popular culture through the Channel 4 reality TV series The Great Pottery Throw Down and the famous pottery scene from the movie Ghost. Many people enjoy pottery as a hobby because of its mindfulness - it’s a slow-living activity.

So, whether you’d like to pick up pottery making as a hobby or you’re after a one-off experience for the time being, our selection of the best pottery experiences is bound to have something to tickle your fancy. We’ve included more light-hearted activities, such as a bring your own booze pottery making class and a pottery painting class, as well as weekend-long excursions and pottery wheel experiences. Some come with a one-to-one tutor, whereas others will be for a small group.

Regardless of which activity you pick, though, you’ll come away knowing pottery terminology like throwing, glazing, decorating slips and bisque firing, and will be armed with your very own ceramic piece. Plus, you’ll reap the creative and therapeutic benefits of working with clay, and who knows? Perhaps you’ll discover a hidden talent...

Let’s take a look at the top pottery experiences across the UK, with studios in Norfolk, Leeds, London, Kent, and more.

Best pottery classes and experiences in the UK at a glance:

Best pottery classes and experiences in the UK for 2023

Full Day Pottery Course at Eastnor Pottery

Virgin Experience Days

Head on down to the idyllic Herefordshire countryside for a full day of pottery making at Eastnor Pottery. On arrival, you’ll settle down to a demonstration by a trained potter on the five steps to making a pot. Then it’s your turn to put those skills into practice and create two or three pots yourself.

In the afternoon, you’ll get to truly unleash your creative side and experiment with larger lumps of clay, bigger pots, and new shapes. At the end of the session, you’ll choose your favourite pieces to be fired, glazed and sent to your door. If the photos on Eastnor Pottery’s website are anything to go by, the clay pieces are all totally unique and look expertly crafted.

Buy Full Day Pottery Course at Eastnor Pottery for £150 at Virgin Experience Days

Pottery Throwing Experience at Sunken Studio

Virgin Experience Days

Contrary to the title, this next experience doesn’t involve throwing ready-made pottery at a wall. At this studio in Leeds, you’ll learn how to make pots using a genuine potter’s wheel with the help of an expert. Practise new skills like throwing and using cylindrical pots, and learn the tips and tricks of the trade to make your pottery piece the best it can be. At the end of the session, once you’ve completed your masterpiece, it will be sent off to be fired and glazed.

Buy Pottery Throwing Experience at Sunken Studio for £70 at Virgin Experience Days

Private Ceramics Workshop for Two with Katherine Fortnum Ceramics

Virgin Experience Days

If you’re after a tailored session rather than a group one, this next experience is the one for you. You and a friend will have the opportunity to be taught by award-winning ceramicist Katherine Fortnum, who will be lending tips and tricks from her 10-plus years of experience.

During the session, you’ll learn a variety of building and decorating techniques and have a go at making your own pottery piece with one-to-one tuition throughout. After adding decoration and colour, your piece will be dried out and bisque fired, ready for either collection or postage.

Buy Private Ceramics Workshop for Two with Katherine Fortnum Ceramics for £149 at Virgin Experience Days

Pottery Wheel Experience for Two at Poppins Pottery

Buyagift

Whether you’re looking to try your hand at a new experience or if pottery making is something you’re seriously considering as a hobby, Poppins Pottery in Devon is a great place to get started.

You’ll be taught how to make pottery from a complete beginner’s level, so there’s no need to worry about making a clay faux pas! Starting from scratch, you’ll learn how to work the clay and centre it on the wheel, then use the wheel to mould a pot of your choice. Your masterpiece will be kiln-fired by the experts at Poppins Pottery, then sent to your home.

Buy Pottery Wheel Experience for Two at Poppins Pottery for £80 at Buyagift

Ceramics Pottery Workshop with Rachel Byass for One

Red Letter Days

This quaint pottery studio based in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, was opened by Rachel Byass in 1986 and is the perfect place for a fun-filled and educational day out. In this experience from Red Letter Days, you’ll enjoy a two-hour workshop which consists of an expert demonstration and the opportunity to create a pot using a potter’s wheel.

What makes this experience unique is that you can choose from 18 stoneware glazes to dip your pot in after it’s been fired. The pot will then be re-fired at a temperature of 1,300 degrees, making it oven-, microwave- and frost-proof. So, if you choose to make a dog bowl or vase, for example, you can rest assured that although it won’t be accident proof, it should be durable.

Buy Ceramics Pottery Workshop with Rachel Byass for One for £65 at Red Letter Days

Two Day Weekend Pottery Course for One in Herefordshire

Red Letter Days

If you’re serious about learning how to create pottery, you’ll want an experience that’s more than just dipping your toes in the water - you’ll want to jump in! This weekend-long experience in Ledbury, Herefordshire is just the ticket.

On arrival, you’ll take part in group demonstrations and learn the process of pot throwing, then you’ll get the opportunity to work on a potter’s wheel, mould large lumps of clay, and experiment with shapes and forms. On the second day, you’ll hone in on your skills learnt on the first day and learn how to add foot rings, connect handles and attach other accessories. Finally, you’ll pick your favourite pots to colour using glazes and decorating slips.

Buy Two Day Weekend Pottery Course for One in Herefordshire for £280 at Red Letter Days

Pottery Making & Painting Experience

Wowcher

When it comes to finding discounted experience days, Wowcher does not disappoint. This pottery making and painting experience currently has 53 per cent off, taking it from £58 to £27. Located at London Bridge in the heart of the capital city, this 90-minute class teaches you hand-building techniques, how to throw pottery and to create a miniature clay piece of your own. It’s worth noting that this experience is a bring your own booze (BYOB) activity.

Buy Pottery Making & Painting Experience for £58 £27 at Wowcher

Pottery Painting Class for Two at Sticky Earth Café

Buyagift

If pottery making isn’t so much your bag as pottery painting is, don’t worry - the RadioTimes.com team have an experience for you. Grab a friend and head on down to Sticky Earth Café in Norfolk to paint a pottery piece of your choice. Choose between a range of plates, bowls, figurines, plus more to paint. After you’ve painted your chosen item, you’ll fire it and take it home.

Buy Pottery Painting Class for Two at Sticky Earth Café for £39 at Buyagift

Pottery Painting for Two with Doodles

Red Letter Days

Every experience level is welcome at the Doodles studio in Spalding, Lincolnshire. At the class, you’ll choose from a variety of pottery pieces, from plates and bowls to cat figurines and vases. Then, let your creativity run wild. Unleash your inner artistry and decorate a ceramic piece which will later be kiln fired and available to collect just one week later.

Buy Pottery Painting for Two with Doodles for £40 at Red Letter Days

Pottery Painting Workshop for Two at Manic Ceramix

Red Letter Days

This one-hour 45-minute pottery painting session at Manic Ceramix in Kent would make an excellent gift for a family member or friend. You’ll choose from a selection of pottery pieces to paint, such as gravy boats, mugs, vases, water jugs, and more. Once you’ve finished painting your masterpiece, it will be specially glazed and kiln fired, and ready for collection one week after the workshop.

Buy Pottery Painting Workshop for Two at Manic Ceramix for £40 at Virgin Experience Days

