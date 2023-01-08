This Sunday, we'll see 12 of Britain's best home potters take on the ultimate kiln challenge in the hopes of impressing judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller.

Get your clay at the ready and fasten your aprons – The Great Pottery Throw Down is back for a brand new season, with Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney welcoming a new line-up of contestants into the workshop.

While Ellie Taylor won't be back as stand-in host now that McSweeney has returned, viewers can expect just as much pottery drama as before, with the contestants taking on a birthday tea set challenge as well as a task making handleless milk jugs.

With the show kicking off this weekend, here's everything you need to know about the line-up for The Great Pottery Throw Down 2023.

Vithu

Age: 29

From: Manchester

Job: Bartender/waiter

Vithu is a bartender and waiter from Manchester with a love of bouldering and gymnastics outside of the pottery world. He studied ceramics in Cardiff and found something special in pottery.

When it comes to his creations, he finds inspiration in his Sri Lankan and Mancunian heritage.

Rebecca

Age: 32

From: Scarborough

Job: Teacher

Rebecca is a primary and SEN teacher who lived in Australia for five years before settling in 'Scarbados'. After experiencing health problems a few years ago, she used pottery as an escape and is mostly self-taught.

Being a lover of colours, perhaps Rebecca will be bringing some of that brightness to her pottery.

Loïs

Age: 36

From: Ramsgate, Kent

Job: Jewellery designer

After many years as a teacher, Loïs decided to make a career change and enter the world of jewellery design.

Based in Kent, Loïs dabbled in pottery before becoming a mum and returned to it properly a few years ago, bringing her love of ancient cultures, the sea and nature into many of her pots.

Jon

Age: 46

From: Corsham

Job: Chartered structural engineer

Being a chartered structural engineer, Jon isn't afraid to be ambitious with his pots and has previously used 3D printed tools to make his creations.

Outside of his career, he's a keen archer, having practised the sport for 30 years. He lives in Corsham with his wife, their two boys and their two ducks.

James

Age: 44

From: Banbury

Job: Art teacher

Lancashire-born James grew up with a draftsman dad and a seamstress mum, who he credits his creativity with. He now lives in Banbury and became an art teacher after studying at art college.

Helen

Age: 65

From: Kent

Job: Retired headteacher

Former headteacher Helen retired in 2016 after a career in education, including six years in the Bahamas.

She now lives in Kent near the sea and spends her time seeing friends, travelling and potting. She's a trained oboist, so music is a large part of her life but she also loves mudlarking and beachcombing.

George

Age: 27

From: Hampshire

Job: Junior doctor

Based in Hampshire, George has been a junior doctor for two years and currently works in obstetrics and gynaecology. He wants to specialise in urology and jokes that it all sounds a bit "below the belt".

Outside of work and pottery, George loves beekeeping, a hobby which has taken him to Zanzibar and New Zealand. He took up pottery in his final year of medical school after trying it out in primary school, with the art becoming an escape after a long day at work.

Fliss

Age: 24

From: London

Job: Oil panter

Fine Art graduate Fliss is originally from Surrey but now lives in London, working as an oil painter and musician.

She's the youngest of four siblings in a close-knit family and when she's not potting or painting, she's surfing and paddle boarding.

Fabiola

Age: 52

From: London (originally Colombia)

Job: Nanny

Fabiola is a nanny who is now firmly settled in London after moving from Colombia. Recently graduating from The Open University with a degree in Business Management, Fabiola has thrown herself into pottery, which has become a fundamental part of her life after her lupus diagnosis five years ago.

She now has a potting shed at the bottom of her garden with a pottery wheel that her husband bought her.

Derek

Age: 57

From: Tunbridge Wells (originally Belfast)

Job: Journalist/Editor

Belfast-born Derek took up pottery after his wife bought him a course six years ago and he's never looked back.

Having previously worked on lads mags and editorial projects, Derek now lives in Tunbridge Wells but dreams of a house in the country with a pottery studio. He's a lover of all things mid-century and has a passion for German pottery.

Christophe

Age: 36

From: London (originally France)

Job: Architect

Originally from France, Christophe moved to the UK eight years ago and found a home. When he's not designing, Christophe is at his local swimming pool, coaching the team or pole dancing.

He took up pottery two years ago and uses it to get away from the stresses of work – although his job does come in handy when constructing with clay.

Caitlin

Age: 23

From: Glasgow

Job: Medical student

Medical student Caitlin may spend most of her time on Dundee's hospital wards but outside of work, she's at her clay, at the gym or practising yoga.

Her pottery is modern and contemporary, with a fusion of her Dad's retro-inspired style and her mum's Chinese heritage. She likes to bring a bit of cheekiness into her ceramics, making 'boob' mugs and decoration that reflects her light-hearted personality.

The Great Pottery Throw Down airs on Sunday 8th January at 7:45pm on Channel 4.

