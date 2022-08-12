We'll be answering all these and more in our guide to grabbing cheap football tickets for the Premier League and Women's Super League 2022/23 seasons.

The new Premier League football season is here but — as ever — tickets are in high demand. Age old questions remain: what's the best way to get cheap tickets? Is it possible to get tickets without a membership to your club? What sites are reliable for buying online tickets?

For more on football tickets, check out our Premier League tickets guide or take a look at our football section. Alternatively, keep reading for our advice on bagging Premier League tickets without a club membership.

Buy Premier League tickets without membership at livefootballtickets.com

Buy VIP Premier League tickets including travel and without membership at travelzoo.com

Buy Premier League tickets without membership at fanpass.co.uk

How to get cheap Premier League football tickets without a membership

The Premier League is often described by its advocates as "the best football league in the world" so tickets are never truly cheap, but there are more affordable ways to lay your hands on tickets and some pitfalls to avoid.

Firstly, be aware that the cheapest tickets for fixtures will often go to club members at face value. This varies from club to club but tends to be in the £40-£80 range in the Premier League for basic non-hospitality tickets.

If you don't have a membership but want to attend a game, you may have to go via re-sale sites. These inflate the price slightly in a bid to make a profit, but you don't have to pay a membership fee to secure your tickets. Hence, if you're going to one or two games rather than attending regularly, the price differential might not actually be that much.

Unfortunately, tickets for bigger fixtures like the Manchester or North London derbies, for example, would see those resale prices inflated much higher due to the amount of attention the games attract.

Below, we've linked out to some key ticket retailers to help you get tickets without a membership. If you do have a membership, just go directly via the club! Also, we always recommend caution when using ticket resale sites but thankfully, in this case, all three sites have a 4.4 star rating or above on Trustpilot.

Hospitality packages are also typically available for a decent amount of time after grandstand seats have sold out. If you don't mind paying a little more, it can also be a great way of getting tickets to last-minute games.

For example, TravelZoo currently has hospitality packages for less than £200. These include August and September matches such as Manchester United vs Liverpool and Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur.

How to get cheap football tickets for the Women's Super League

Following England's big win in Women's Euro 2022, we've seen a big increase in interest in WSL tickets. WSL tickets are typically much more affordable than Premier League equivalents, so it's a great way to see football without paying the same high prices.

In the wake of the eventful final, England and Manchester United playmaker Ella Toone said: “I think a lot of people have fallen in love with women’s football this summer. That’s what we set out to do. So hopefully the crowds that we’ve had this summer we can get into our grounds at club level and some more fans at the stadium to be on the journey with us," as reported by The Guardian.

Buy Tottenham WSL tickets at Tottenham Hotspur's eticketing website

Buy Arsenal WSL tickets at Arsenal's eticketing website

Buy WSL tickets for all 2022/23 Women's Super League games

To watch more football live, take a look at our guide on how to get Women's England vs USA tickets for Wembley in October.