This year it'll be bigger than ever – quite literally, as the number of teams taking part has increased from 32 to 36. This therefore means that the number of matches played will also increase, from 125 to 189.

Football fans can say goodbye to the group stages, which are being replaced by a league phase that will run until the end of January and feature each team playing eight matches against eight separate teams.

The round of 16 will be made up of the top eight teams in the league, while any team placed between ninth and 24th will battle it out to join them.

Although no English teams made it to the final last year, supporters may have another chance to celebrate this season, as 2023/24 Premier League champions Manchester City will be playing, alongside Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa.

If you want a chance to see this new (and hopefully improved) Champions League live in the flesh, you're in luck, as we've put together the ultimate guide to help you secure tickets to the Champions League 2024/25 season.

Stay up-to-date with all the latest news at our Champions League hub. Why not start off by reading more about the Champions League draw?

When do Champions League tickets 2024/25 go on sale?

While we don't yet have an official release date for Champions League tickets, footie fans can expect them to go on sale soon, as tickets are usually released shortly after the group stages draw (the equivalent of which took place on Thursday 29th August 2024).

How to buy tickets for the Champions League 2024/25?

There are a number of ways to secure your tickets for the Champions League.

Both home and away clubs often sell tickets directly through their website; however, the only drawback is that you often have to be a member or have a fan ID to have access to these sales.

Thankfully, you can also buy tickets directly from third-party sellers including Live Football Tickets, which makes life easier if you're not a member or if you're looking for convenient last-minute tickets.

How to buy hospitality tickets for the Champions League 2024/25?

One way to elevate your experience at the match of your choosing is by opting for a hospitality ticket.

Going for hospitality gives you the option to choose from a range of packages, which can include benefits such as food and drink, specific seating and more.

Simply head to the website of a hospitality provider such as Keith Prowse or Champions Travel, which also offers travel arrangements, and take a look through their selection of packages.

Are Champions League tickets expensive?

Real Madrid won the Champions League 2023/24. Julian Finney - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The Champions League is one of the most popular football competitions across the globe, which means that ticket prices tend to be higher due to high demand.

Of course, the price of your ticket will depend on a number of factors, including how far through the competition the match is and which stadium it will be played in.

Who won the Champions League 2024?

On Saturday 1st June 2024 at Wembley Stadium, Real Madrid were crowned as the latest winners of the Champions League after beating Borussia Dortmund.

