The Europa League is the second biggest trophy for club teams to win in Europe. English teams can qualify by placing just outside the Champions League spots in the Premier League or by winning the FA Cup or UEFA Conference League.

A total of 58 teams have played in this year's Europa League campaign, and now we're nearly at the final stage. Here's how you can get tickets to the semi-final and final.

How to get Europa League semi-final tickets

Tickets to the four Europa League semi-finals are available at the club's own websites, the same as normal home and away matches.

However, you can also keep your eye out for premium hospitality seats through official site P1 Travel, which will pop up in the coming week.

Buy Europa League hospitality tickets at P1 Travel

When is the Europa League Final 2025?

This year's Europa League Final will take place on 21st May 2025.

Last year, kick-off was at 8pm so we can expect a similar time this year.

Where is the Europa League Final in 2025?

The 2025 final is set for San Mames Stadium, home of Athletic Bilbao, in Spain.

For those who don’t know, Bilbao is a port city in Northern Spain, right in the heart of Basque Country. Known for its mountainous surroundings, unique architecture (in particular the Frank Gehry-designed Guggenheim Museum) and art, it’s a beautiful destination that you could easily turn into a holiday.

As it’s surrounded by the Pyrenees, your best bet of getting there would be to fly, and luckily prices start at just £29. Use Skyscanner and websites like Expedia to shop deals, and when you get there you can find hotels from £14 at Booking.com and Airbnb.

How to get Europa League Final 2025 tickets

Getting tickets for the Europa League Final is always tricky. This is because the majority of tickets go to the fans of the clubs who are playing in the match. Often you have to have a certain amount of loyalty points or a season ticket to be in with a chance of attending.

This means that there are very few tickets available for people to get their hands on. One way to get tickets is through a ballot that UEFA hold each year, however, this closed on 11th April.

If you don't want to miss the action then we recommend taking a look at hospitality sites like P1 Travel, as they guarantee you a prime seat with exclusive lounge access, luxury padded seats, food and drink and much more.

Buy Europa League hospitality tickets at P1 Travel

Or, check out sites like Ticombo or SportsEvents365. Although we wouldn’t usually advise going to resale sites, These both have at least a 4.7-star rating from Trustpilot and currently has over 300 tickets available for the final with this number likely to rise. It's important to remember that when buying through resale sites such as these, you'll be paying a premium for tickets.

