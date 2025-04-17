It's certainly been an exciting contest so far, with an action-packed league phase, knockout phase play-offs and round of 16.

Now we're done to the final eight teams in the league: Real Betis, Jagiellonia, Celje, Fiorentina, Chelsea, Legia Warszawa, Djurgården and SK Rapid. But who remains to face off in the final remains to be seen.

Here's everything you need to know in order to score tickets to the UEFA Champions League.

How to get Europa Conference League semi-final tickets

This year, the Europa Conference League will take place on Thursday 1st May and Thursday 8th May 2025.

Tickets to the Europa Conference League semi-finals are currently available at the club's websites, just like standard home and away matches.

You'll also have the chance to purchase premium hospitality tickets through P1 Travel.

Buy Europa Conference League semi-final hospitality tickets at P1 Travel

When is the Europa Conference League final?

The 2025 Europa Conference League final will take place at 8pm on Wednesday 28th May.

Where is the Europa Conference League final?

This year, the final will take place at Stadion Wrocław in Wroclaw, Poland. The stadium has a capacity of over 40,000 and is the third-biggest stadium in Poland.

Wroclaw is the fourth largest city in Poland and is considered a tourist hotspot thanks to its rich history, unique atmosphere and attractions like museums and a zoo – so why not turn your footie trip into a sightseeing adventure too?

Prices for flights to Wroclaw start from around just £40 – use websites like Skyscanner and Expedia to plan your visit, as well as Airbnb and Booking.com to plan accommodation.

How to get Europa Conference League final tickets

Nabbing a ticket to the Europa Conference League final is notoriously difficult, as the majority of tickets are given to fans of the clubs who are playing in the final.

Their loyalty to the club is often measured in terms of loyalty points or a season ticket, which means that there aren't very many tickets available to non fans.

The best way to be in with a chance of seeing the action for yourself is to purchase a hospitality ticket. Sites like P1 Travel offer hospitality packages which include things like exclusive lounge access, food and drink, premium seats and much more.

Buy Europa Conference League hospitality tickets at P1 Travel

We'd also recommend SportsEvent365 and Ticombo. Even though, we wouldn't usually recommend using resale sites, both of these platforms have at least a 4.7-star rating on Trustpilot. There are still tickets available for the Europa Conference League final – bear in mind that you will be paying a premium for resale tickets.

