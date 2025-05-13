This pairing helps to connect the past to the present with a futuristic design, aiming to bring different generations of City fans together. It will be worn by the players for the first time at this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup, taking place in the USA.

Mike Summerbee, Manchester City Club Ambassador, said: "Kits hold special memories for players and fans. The sash has always been a loved design that people remember fondly, and I’m delighted to see it return this year, on a Home kit."

The kit contains at least 95% recycled textile waste and other used polyester materials, making it a big progressive move towards more sustainable production processes in the world of football jerseys.

The kit contains at least 95% recycled textile waste and other used polyester materials, making it a big progressive move towards more sustainable production processes in the world of football jerseys.

The new Man City home kit went on sale on Tuesday 13th May.

It is now available in men's, women's and children's sizes.

How much does the new Manchester City new kit cost?

The new authentic Man City shirt costs £120 in men's and women's sizes. However, you can also buy a replica version for £80 for adults and £60 for kids, or get the long-sleeved top for £85.

You can also get the striking pink and green goalie kit, or their new pre-match jackets and jerseys.

Where to buy the new Manchester City kit 25/26?

The new Man City home kit is now on sale at most sporting retailers, including Sports Direct, Fanatics and their designer Puma.

