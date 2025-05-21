Earlier this year we saw Castore replace Umbro as the Official Technical Kit Partner. This new long-term partnership has been confirmed with a multi-year partnership, which will take place during an exciting period for England rugby.

Castore's first official England ruby kit takes the classic brilliant white and adds sharp red designs which reference more retro styles with an updated colour palette.

We've put together everything you need to know to get your hands on the new kit in time for England's next game.

England's new rugby kit went on sale on Wednesday 21st May and is available to purchase today.

Where to buy the new England 25/26 rugby kit?

You can purchase the new England kit at the official England Rugby Store, as well as the Castore store.

How much does the new England 25/26 rugby kit cost?

The new authentic England rugby shirt costs £100 in men's and women's sizes. However, you can also buy a replica version for £85 for adults and £65 for kids, or get the long-sleeved top for £85.

You can also get the new shorts for £60, or £40 for replicas.