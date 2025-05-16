The kit also features a Chelsea crest that has been specially adapted to match the colourway and overall design of the shirt.

The shirt draws inspiration from London; its iconic landmarks, buzzing energy and creative culture. With the city of London being so interwoven into the fabric of Chelsea FC itself, it makes sense to commemorate this, especially on the club's 120th anniversary shirt.

If you want to join with the rest of the team and celebrate 120 years of Chelsea FC, here's how you can buy the new 25/26 home kit today.

And, if you want to keep up to date with the latest football, here's how you can get FA Cup Final tickets and Champions League final tickets.

Buy Chelsea FC 25/26 home kit at Nike

Chelsea's new home kit went on sale on Friday 16th May and is available to purchase now.

Where to buy Chelsea's new 25/26 home kit?

The Chelsea FC new kit is now available to buy at the official Chelsea megastore, as well as the Nike store.

How much does the new Chelsea 25/26 shirt cost?

The new authentic Chelsea FC shirt costs £124.99 in men's and women's sizes.

However, you can also buy a replica version for £84.99 for adults and £64.99 for kids, or get the long-sleeved top for £94.99.

You can also get the new black 25/26 goalie shirt for £84.99.

