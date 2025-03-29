With the quarter-finals set for this weekend, eight teams have their sights set on having their glory moment at Wembley Stadium this May.

Manchester City have returned to the race following last year's defeat by United, but they have been joined by a range of let's say Premier League irregulars: Fulham, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brighton and Nottingham Forest, not to mention Championship side Preston North End.

With all this in mind, fans are waiting with bated breath to see if their side will make the long-march back to London. So, how about some tickets?

Tickets are now available for the FA Cup semi-finals and final, so if it's your goal to get them, we're here to help you score.

Jump to:

Who is playing in the FA Cup Final 2025?

FA Cup final Getty Images

We're currently at the quarter-final stage of the FA Cup with the final eight providing a refreshing mixed bag of teams.

They are: Fulham, Crystal Palace, Preston North End, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Manchester City, Brighton and Nottingham Forest.

Preston is of course a Championship side, and out of Bournemouth, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Brighton, none have won the FA Cup trophy since Forest in 1959 – so here's hoping for a history-making final this year.

The semi-finals will take place on Saturday 26th April.

This year's FA Cup Final is set for 17th May 2025.

Last year’s FA Cup Final kicked off at 3pm (BST), so we can expect a similar time for this year. The gates normally open earlier that morning – around 10am – giving fans plenty of time to get in and explore.

Where is the FA Cup Final in 2025?

The FA Cup Final is hosted every year at the 'Home of Football', Wembley Stadium.

To get to there, you can take your pick of three train stations, all within a 20-minute walk of the stadium. Wembley Park is available on the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines, Wembley Stadium Station is accessible via Chiltern Railways (just one stop from London Marylebone), and Wembley Central is available on the Bakerloo and Overground lines, as well as Southern and West Midlands rail.

National Express is also running coaches to the event from over 50 locations across the UK, head to the National Express website to book your space.

How to get tickets to the FA Cup Final 2025

Virgin Experience Days

Getting tickets to the FA Cup final is always a tricky affair as the majority of seats will go to fans or season ticket holders of the finalist clubs. To get them at face value, you often have to be considered a “loyal fan” and have proof that you’ve attended most of the matches for that season. There will also be lotteries and competitions nearer the final date, but of course these can be very unpredictable.

So for those of you who really don't want to miss the action, we recommend taking a look at hospitality tickets from official partners Seat Unique and P1 Travel. While these come at a higher price point, there's far less demand for them which means you're more likely to be able to get your hands on a spot. Plus, they include plenty of perks such as premium seating and food and drink.

Or, you can always try your hand at Ticombo. Although we wouldn’t usually advise going to resale sites, this has a 4.7-star rating from Trustpilot and currently have tickets available for the final and semi-finals.

How much do FA Cup Final tickets cost?

Based on last year’s prices, the cheapest ticket for the match will cost £35, while the most expensive ticket at Wembley Stadium is £250. If you’re looking at hospitality or re-sale prices, you’re going to be paying a lot more, so just be aware of your budget before tickets come out.

Buy FA Cup hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

