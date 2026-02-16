Since its UK debut in 2023, All Elite Wrestling has been taking the British public by storm.

Now the professional wrestling promotion is holding another 2026 event, this time returning to London's Wembley Stadium – the place where it previously set all-time records by bringing in 81,035 worldwide fans from more than 70 countries.

On this year's August Bank Holiday, AEW All In will bring back its signature high-impact action and must-see moments for the third time – who will main event this year, following MJF v Adam Cole and Swerve Strickland v Bryan Danielson at past events?

If you've missed out on the drama from previous years, now is the time to attend. Here's everything you need to know about tickets.

When is AEW All In UK?

AEW is taking over London's Wembley Stadium this year on the August Bank Holiday, so Sunday 30 August.

When do AEW live UK tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will go live at 10am on Friday 20 March.

This will be preceded by pre-sales starting from today, Monday 16 March.

What are the AEW All In pre-sale times?

AEW's Mercedes Moné takes on Athena. Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald via Getty Images

AEW All In has several pre-sales, starting from today: Monday 16 March:

AEW VIP and AEW pre-registration – 10am, 16 March

O2 Priority – 10am, 18 March

Live Nation and Ticketmaster pre-sale – 10am, 19 March

Download Family – 10am, 19 March

