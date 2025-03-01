From this May, there are a ton of high-stakes international matches coming to British soil, from a one-day international series against the West Indies, to the much anticipated England vs India test.

But whether you have a favourite from the T20, one-day or test series structure, or you're just keen to see England play, getting your hands on tickets is tricky.

Below, we've created a full list of men's fixtures, venues and how to get tickets to all – Owzat?

England cricket fixtures 2025: When can I see England play in the UK?

England vs Zimbabwe one-off test

22nd - 25th May 2025 – Nottingham, Trent Bridge

England vs West Indies one-day international series

First ODI | 29th May 2025 – Birmingham, Edgbaston

Second ODI | 1st Jun 2025 – Cardiff, Sophia Gardens

Third ODI | 3rd Jun 2025 – London, Kia Oval

England vs West Indies T20 series

First T20 | 6th Jun 2025 – Chester-le-Street, Seat Unique Riverside

Second T20 | 8th Jun 2025 – Bristol, Seat Unique Stadium

Third T20 | 10th Jun 2025 – Southampton, Utilita Bowl

England vs India test series

First Test | 20th - 24th Jun 2025 – Leeds, Headingley

Second Test | 2nd - 6th Jul 2025 – Birmingham, Edgbaston

Third Test | 10th - 14th Jul 2025 – London, Lord's

Fourth Test | 23rd - 27th Jul 2025 – Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford

Fifth Test | 31st Jul - 4th Aug 2025 – London, Kia Oval

England vs South Africa one-day international series

First ODI | 2nd Sep 2025 – Leeds, Headingley

Second ODI | 4th Sep 2025 – London, Lord's

Third ODI | 7th Sep 2025 – Southampton, Utilita Bowl

England vs South Africa T20 series

First T20 | 10th Sep 2025 – Cardiff, Sofia Gardens

Second T20 | 12th Sep 2025 – Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford

Third T20 | 14th Sep 2025 – Nottingham, Trent Bridge

England cricket venues 2025: Where should I watch England play?

England has a huge range of cricket grounds, however there are six major grounds where test cricket is played: Lord's, Kia Oval, Edgbaston, Headingley, Old Trafford, and Trent Bridge.

T20 and one-day internationals also play at these grounds but they are mainly played at smaller grounds, like Cardiff's Sofia Gardens and Southampton's Utilita Bowl.

If you're looking for the ground with the most history, it's Lord's in London. The 31,000-seat stadium is the biggest ground in the UK and the home of cricket. However Edgbaston and Headingley are well-known for their strong atmosphere.

How much are England cricket tickets?

Tickets to England cricket matches can start as little as £10, as long as you book far in advance. However, as most major international matches have already sold out, the standard entry tickets left available, for instance the England vs Zimbabwe one-off test, start at around £90.

If you're looking to secure a spot for less, you can always book tickets to a women's match which also start at just £10.

Alternatively, you can book spaces through hospitality, for women's matches these start at £66 and for men's £150, however they can go up to £999 for the more coveted matches.

Where to buy England cricket tickets for 2025

Most standard entry tickets for England cricket matches are now sold out. If you want to check for any remaining availability, you'll need to head to the respective venue websites, such as Lord's and the Kia Oval.

That leaves you with the only remaining option of hospitality. Although these packages are more expensive, they do guarantee you a prime spot at the international matches, plus extra perks like parking and exclusive food and drink access.

There are hospitality tickets left for almost all England cricket matches at official partners Keith Prowse and Seat Unique.

