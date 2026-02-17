The Sidemen Charity Football Match is prepped to return for 2026, and it's set to be bigger than ever. General sale for the match has already been and gone, but there's still a way to get yourself a spot in the stands.

Ad

Fans may remember the spectacle that was 2025's match, where in front of a sold out 90,000 crowd, the YouTube Allstars beat the Sidemen in a 5-4 penalty shootout, having drawn 9-9 in the first 90 minutes.

Mark Rober, CarryMinati, Jynxzi and, of course, KSI all played a part with rapper AJ Tracey performing a stellar half-time show. All of which contributed to a £4.7 million total for Children in Need and other charities.

Now, the match is returning for a seventh time, once again at London's Wembley Stadium. This time around faithful Sidemen such as KSI, Miniminter and Behzinga will be switching sides to play for the Allstars.

Buy Sidemen Charity Match hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Sidemen Charity Football Match will take place on Saturday 18 April at Wembley Stadium, London.

Kick-off is expected to be at 3pm, with further details coming out in the next few weeks.

Are there still Sidemen Charity Match tickets available?

General sale has come and gone for the Sidemen Charity Match but you can try your luck at tickets via Ticketmaster. However, you can still get hospitality tickets via official partner Seat Unique.

Buy Sidemen Charity Match hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

At the time of writing, you can buy Sidemen Charity Football Match hospitality tickets from UK site Seat Unique, from £99.

We know this is a huge expense, but hospitality tickets are a great way of securing a more special and comfortable experience to a sports game, often complete with complimentary food and drink options.

Buy Sidemen Charity Match hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Ad

Make sure you also check out how to get last-minute Carabao Cup Final tickets, plus here's how to get Royal Ascot tickets and French Open tickets.