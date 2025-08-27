Besides racing, Royal Ascot is known for its star-studded visitors and, of course, the fashion. Every year, race-goers sport their glad rags and head to Berkshire for a day of horse racing, eating and drinking, and enjoying live music.

You might be thinking we're a little early with the Royal Ascot ticket information, but if 2025 is anything to go by, 2026 will be here before you know it. Also, at the time of writing, tickets for Royal Ascot start from just £25, so there's no better time than now to gather your friends and purchase tickets.

Royal Ascot will run from Tuesday 16th June until Saturday 20th June 2026.

Day one of Royal Ascot is the Royal Meeting, which will begin with seven races on the card (instead of six after officials expanded the schedule).

Day two will include one Group 1 race and three Group 2 races: the Royal Hunt Cup, the Queen’s Vase and the Duke of Cambridge Stakes.

Day three is commonly referred to as 'Ladies Day' – but more on this later! – and it also features Ascot’s oldest race, the G1 Gold Cup.

Day four has six top-level races on the card, so you can be sure to witness a star-studded line-up.

Day five, the final day, has three Group 1 races, including the Group 1 Platinum Jubilee Stakes worth a huge £1 million.

When is Royal Ascot Ladies Day 2026?

Royal Ascot Ladies Day will take place on Thursday 18th June, day three of the Royal Ascot races.

As you may already know, Royal Ascot Ladies Day is an occasion where fashion takes centre stage and people flock to the racecourse in their fanciest attire. The day was coined 'Ladies Day' as women were traditionally offered free or discounted tickets on day three of the races.

Where is Royal Ascot 2026?

Royal Ascot takes place at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire.

The racecourse is easily accessible by car – with car parking spaces available – and public transport, with Ascot rail station only a seven-minute walk away.

What are the different enclosures at Royal Ascot?

There are four enclosures at Royal Ascot, and we've included the details for all of them below.

Royal Enclosure

With origins dating back to 1807, the Royal Enclosure is the most exclusive area at the races, open only to members of the Royal Enclosure and their guests. The enclosure remains exclusive as all prospective members need to be sponsored by two existing members to be accepted.

Queen Anne Enclosure

The Queen Anne Enclosure is Royal Ascot's premier public enclosure, which awards race-goers Parade Ring viewing.

Village Enclosure

For a vibrant atmosphere at the races, the Village Enclosure is the place to be. This enclosure is only open Thursday to Saturday during the Royal Meeting, and it offers a festival-like experience from the centre of the track, with places to eat and an after-party.

Windsor Enclosure

The Windsor Enclosure is the entry-level enclosure; guests can bring their own picnic and bottle of wine, and there is no formal dress code.

How much do Royal Ascot tickets cost?

Crowds at Royal Ascot. Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

At the time of writing (Wednesday 27th August) tickets to Royal Ascot will set you back from £25 per adult for the Windsor Enclosure, £60 for the Village Enclosure, and £75 for the Queen Anne Enclosure.

It's worth noting that ticket prices will increase as you head towards Saturday, and we'd also like to flag that ticket prices could increase as we get nearer to June 2026, so if you're able to purchase Royal Ascot tickets now, we'd recommend it.

Are there Royal Ascot 2026 hospitality packages?

Yes!

Reputable hospitality site Seat Unique is offering VIP packages for Royal Ascot 2026.

Ticket prices vary depending on which day you choose, with tickets being the most expensive on the popular Ladies Day.

The cost of a ticket will also increase depending on the hospitality package you select. For example, the cheapest hospitality package is Ascot Pavilion which sets you back from £390 per person and includes perks such as a large private balcony, three-course lunch, full afternoon tea and a complimentary bar.

The most expensive Parade Ring Restaurant which costs up to £4,499, and includes fantastic offerings like a full day access to the Royal Enclosure, five-course à la carte luncheon, access to a private trackside viewing area, and a complimentary bar.

What is the dress code for Royal Ascot?

You might be surprised to know that it's not all top hats, tails and waistcoats at Royal Ascot – unless, of course, you want to.

As we mentioned earlier, there is no formal dress code at the Windsor Enclosure, guests are encouraged to wear 'smart daywear'. This might look like a jacket, collared shirt and full-length trousers, or a smart dress and a fascinator.

If you have Village Enclosure tickets, women are expected to wear a dress or top and skirt with a hat, headpiece or a fascinator; jumpsuits are allowed but thin straps are not. Men should sport a suit jacket or blazer with chinos or formal trousers, plus a tie or a cravat.

At the Queen Anne Enclosure, the same rules as the Village Enclosure apply, except men have to wear a two or three-piece suit and a necktie with a 'pattern of a patriotic nature', for example, the national flag.

Finally, if you purchase one of the Royal Enclosure hospitality tickets, the dress code is very strict. Dresses should fall just above the knee or longer, and hats must be worn and must have a brim of at least 4 inches, and men, be prepared to sport full morning dress – top hats, tails, waistcoats, the works!

