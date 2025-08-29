We were lucky enough to see Dean perform at Somerset House as part of its Summer Series in 2023; we heard the 26-year-old perform some of her biggest hits such as Reason to Stay and Messy on stage, joined by a live band.

At the time, Dean had released her debut album, Messy — the album received a Mercury Prize nomination and widespread critical acclaim. Since then, Dean has shared the stage with huge names like Sam Fender and Sabrina Carpenter.

Now, the Password Change singer is back with her new album, The Art of Loving which is fronted by our new favourite track, Nice to Each Other.

Jump to:

How to get Olivia Dean UK tour tickets

General sale for Dean's UK tour went on sale this morning (Friday 29th August) at 10am.

Just one hour later, tickets for Dean's London and Manchester shows have sold out on Ticketmaster. However, if you missed on securing tickets, don't worry! There are still plenty of avenues available.

Tickets for Dean's Glasgow shows are still available at Ticketmaster, as well as Live Nation.

For London shows, we'd recommend heading over to AXS, where you can still purchase Dean tour tickets from as little as £72.80.

For the Manchester shows, we recommend going straight to Seat Unique and purchasing hospitality tickets as hospitality packages currently start from just £149 for a VIP experience, and we predict general admission tickets will soon surpass that as demand continues to grow.

The Echo singer will be heading on a UK tour next spring, and we've included the complete list of dates and cities below.

22nd April 2026 — OVO Hydro, Glasgow

23rd April 2026 — OVO Hydro, Glasgow

25th April 2026 — Co-op Live, Manchester

26th April 2026 — Co-op Live, Manchester

29th April 2026 — The O2, London

30th April 2026 — The O2, London

1st May 2026 — The O2, London

2nd May 2026 — The O2, London

What are Olivia Dean ticket prices?

Prices for Dean's UK tour started at £54.80, however, as demand continues to grow, ticket prices have increased.

At the time of writing, you can still buy tickets for the Echo singer's Glasgow shows from £54.80, however, London's The O2 tickets now cost from £90, and the Manchester dates are almost completely sold out, with Manchester tickets starting from £149 at Seat Unique.

Buy Olivia Dean tickets at AXS

Are there Olivia Dean hospitality tickets?

Yes!

You can buy hospitality tickets for Dean's London and Manchester shows, with packages starting from £149.

Just like general on sale, the Manchester hospitality packages went on sale at reputable hospitality ticket site Seat Unique at 10am this morning (Friday 29th August), with the option to register your interest for London hospitality packages.

Hospitality tickets are a brilliant way to make a live music event even more special as packages often include food and drink, unrivalled views of the stage, and easier access so you're not stuck in the crowds.

Buy Olivia Dean hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

