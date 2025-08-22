This tour follows on from their new single Specter which hit one million Spotify streams on its first day and is set to precede their fourth studio album.

Tickets for this latest tour go on sale from today, so here's what you need to know.

Jump to:

How to get Bad Omens UK tour tickets

General sale goes live at 10am on Friday 22nd August, however some of the European tour dates like Hamburg and Berlin go live at 10am on Thursday 21st.

Buy Bad Omens tickets at Ticketmaster

Is there hospitality available?

Yes. Official provider Seat Unique will be offering hospitality tickets for the Manchester show.

Buy Bad Omens hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

