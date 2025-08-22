How to get Bad Omens tickets as final sale goes live for UK and European tour
Bad Omens are heading on a UK and European tour this November.
Bad Omens have announced the UK and European run of their Do You Feel Love tour, marking their biggest headline tour to date.
The US rock band will be heading to Dublin to kick off this leg of the tour, which recently wrapped up in Australia. They will be performing at four UK venues this November before branching out to arenas in Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam and more.
This tour follows on from their new single Specter which hit one million Spotify streams on its first day and is set to precede their fourth studio album.
Tickets for this latest tour go on sale from today, so here's what you need to know.
Jump to:
- Bad Omens UK tour dates
- Bad Omens European tour dates
- How to get Bad Omens UK tour tickets
- Is there hospitality available?
What are the Bad Omens UK tour dates?
- 23rd Nov 2025 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 26th Nov 2025 – London, Alexandra Palace
- 28th Nov 2025 – Manchester, CO-OP Live
- 29th Nov 2025 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
What are the Bad Omens European tour dates?
- 21st Nov 2025 – Dublin, 3Arena
- 1st Dec 2025 – Brussels, BE Forest National
- 2nd Dec 2025 – Paris, FR Zenith Paris
- 4th Dec 2025 – Zurich, CH The Hall
- 5th Dec 2025 – Nuremberg, DE PSD Bank Nürnberg Arena
- 6th Dec 2025 – Berlin, DE Max Schmelling Halle
- 9th Dec 2025 – Hamburg, DE Barclays Arena
- 10th Dec 2025 – Oberhausen, DE Rudolf Weber-ARENA
- 12th Dec 2025 – Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live
How to get Bad Omens UK tour tickets
General sale goes live at 10am on Friday 22nd August, however some of the European tour dates like Hamburg and Berlin go live at 10am on Thursday 21st.
Buy Bad Omens tickets at Ticketmaster
Is there hospitality available?
Yes. Official provider Seat Unique will be offering hospitality tickets for the Manchester show.
Buy Bad Omens hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
