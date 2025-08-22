Bad Omens have announced the UK and European run of their Do You Feel Love tour, marking their biggest headline tour to date.

The US rock band will be heading to Dublin to kick off this leg of the tour, which recently wrapped up in Australia. They will be performing at four UK venues this November before branching out to arenas in Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam and more.

This tour follows on from their new single Specter which hit one million Spotify streams on its first day and is set to precede their fourth studio album.

Tickets for this latest tour go on sale from today, so here's what you need to know.

Jump to:

What are the Bad Omens UK tour dates?

What are the Bad Omens European tour dates?

How to get Bad Omens UK tour tickets

General sale goes live at 10am on Friday 22nd August, however some of the European tour dates like Hamburg and Berlin go live at 10am on Thursday 21st.

Buy Bad Omens tickets at Ticketmaster

Is there hospitality available?

Yes. Official provider Seat Unique will be offering hospitality tickets for the Manchester show.

Buy Bad Omens hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Authors

Olivia Garrett
