Also known as the Autumn Nations Series, the Autumn Internationals have become a much-loved part of the rugby calendar.

In it, we get to see fierce international rugby as the top Southern hemisphere teams face off against the European nations on their own turf. This time around, England will be playing four matches against New Zealand, Fiji, Australia and Argentina.

Here's how you can see all the Home Nations teams live in this year's contest. Make sure you also check out our full list of major sporting events to see live.

Jump to:

When do tickets for Autumn Internationals go on sale?

Autumn Internationals 2025 tickets are already on sale, having gone live in June. At the moment there is still a good amount of availability left, however this will likely change soon.

How to get tickets to the Autumn Internationals 2025

Tickets for all the Autumn Internationals can be found on Ticketmaster or their respective country's ticketing page.

So far, availability is still good for the majority of matches, however if you're struggling to find seats, we'd suggest going through official hospitality sites like Keith Prowse and Seat Unique. There are a range of hospitality packages available but at the very least you’ll be getting a premium seat close to the pitch, access to an all-inclusive bar and food stalls, and live music.

Autumn Internationals 2025 fixtures

Alex Davidson - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

When are England playing in the Autumn Internationals?

When are Scotland playing in the Autumn Internationals?

When are Ireland playing in the Autumn Internationals?

When are Wales playing in the Autumn Internationals?

How much do Autumn International tickets cost?

It’s no secret that Twickenham Stadium and other rugby venues have upped the cost of their tickets in recent years, with visitors paying an average of £70 for international games. This series, the cost very much depends on which match you're planning to see.

For the matches that are likely to be more of a clash of titans, i.e. New Zealand and Australia, the cost starts between £75 and £99. Meanwhile for England vs Fiji, you can buy seats from just £50 for adults and £15 for kids.

For hospitality, the prices are going to be higher. For England matches, the lowest you’ll be paying for hospitality ranges between £349 and £899.

