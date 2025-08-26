How to get Autumn Internationals 2025 tickets for all home nations matches
This autumn is packed with must-see rugby matches.
The Women's Rugby World Cup is up and running, but before you know it the autumn rugby season will be kicking off once again.
Come September, we'll see the restarting of the Gallagher Premiership, Premiership Women's Rugby and the Autumn Internationals.
Also known as the Autumn Nations Series, the Autumn Internationals have become a much-loved part of the rugby calendar.
In it, we get to see fierce international rugby as the top Southern hemisphere teams face off against the European nations on their own turf. This time around, England will be playing four matches against New Zealand, Fiji, Australia and Argentina.
Here's how you can see all the Home Nations teams live in this year's contest. Make sure you also check out our full list of major sporting events to see live.
- When do tickets for Autumn Internationals go on sale?
- How to get tickets to the Autumn Internationals 2025
- Autumn Internationals 2025 fixtures
- How much do Autumn International tickets cost?
When do tickets for Autumn Internationals go on sale?
Autumn Internationals 2025 tickets are already on sale, having gone live in June. At the moment there is still a good amount of availability left, however this will likely change soon.
How to get tickets to the Autumn Internationals 2025
Tickets for all the Autumn Internationals can be found on Ticketmaster or their respective country's ticketing page.
- Buy England Autumn Internationals tickets at England Rugby
- Buy Ireland Autumn Internationals tickets at Ticketmaster
- Buy Wales Autumn Internationals tickets at WRU
- Buy Scotland Autumn Internationals tickets at Scotland Rugby
So far, availability is still good for the majority of matches, however if you're struggling to find seats, we'd suggest going through official hospitality sites like Keith Prowse and Seat Unique. There are a range of hospitality packages available but at the very least you’ll be getting a premium seat close to the pitch, access to an all-inclusive bar and food stalls, and live music.
- Buy Autumn Internationals hospitality tickets at Keith Prowse
- Buy Autumn Internationals hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
Autumn Internationals 2025 fixtures
When are England playing in the Autumn Internationals?
- England vs Australia | 1st Nov 2025 – Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
- England vs Fiji | 8th Nov 2025 – Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
- England vs New Zealand | 15th Nov 2025 – Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
- England vs Argentina | 23rd Nov 2025 – Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
When are Scotland playing in the Autumn Internationals?
- Scotland vs USA | 1st Nov 2025 – Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh
- Scotland vs New Zealand | 8th Nov 2025 – Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh
- Scotland vs Argentina | 16th Nov 2025 – Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh
- Scotland vs Tonga| 23rd Nov 2025 – Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh
When are Ireland playing in the Autumn Internationals?
- Ireland vs New Zealand | 1st Nov 2025 – Soldier Field, Chicago (IL)
- Ireland vs Japan | 8th Nov 2025 – Aviva Stadium, Dublin
- Ireland vs Australia | 15th Nov 2025 – Aviva Stadium, Dublin
- Ireland vs South Africa| 22nd Nov 2025 – Aviva Stadium, Dublin
When are Wales playing in the Autumn Internationals?
- Wales vs Argentina | 9th Nov 2025 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff
- Wales vs Japan | 15th Nov 2025 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff
- Wales vs New Zealand | 22nd Nov 2025 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff
- Wales vs South Africa | 29th Nov 2025 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff
How much do Autumn International tickets cost?
It’s no secret that Twickenham Stadium and other rugby venues have upped the cost of their tickets in recent years, with visitors paying an average of £70 for international games. This series, the cost very much depends on which match you're planning to see.
For the matches that are likely to be more of a clash of titans, i.e. New Zealand and Australia, the cost starts between £75 and £99. Meanwhile for England vs Fiji, you can buy seats from just £50 for adults and £15 for kids.
For hospitality, the prices are going to be higher. For England matches, the lowest you’ll be paying for hospitality ranges between £349 and £899.
