Langford was announced this morning alongside the members of the Brown family, which includes Adrian Der Gregorian as Mr Brown, Amy Ellen Richardson as Mrs Brown, Delilah Bennett-Cardy as Judy Brown, plus the role of Jonathan Brown will be shared by Joseph Bramley, Leo Collon, Stevie Hare and Jasper Rowse.

Doctor Who's Bonnie Langford as Mel Bush. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

Also in the cast are: Timi Akinyosade (Tony), Amy Booth-Steel (Lady Sloane), Tarinn Callender (Grant), Tom Edden (Mr Curry), Brenda Edwards (Tanya), Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Millicent Clyde) and Teddy Kempner (Mr Gruber).

However, we're still in the dark about who will play the marmalade-loving bear himself, with the announcement holding this cryptic message: "Dramatic paws...

"We can’t wait for you to meet Paddington, but please bear with us a little longer."

The musical will be coming to London's Savoy Theatre from 30th November 2025, with McFly's Tom Fletcher on board as composer and lyricist alongside director Luke Sheppard and book writer Jessica Swale.

Paddington the Musical. Jay Brooks

Following the casting news, producers Sonia Friedman and Eliza Lumley said: "Having had the immense privilege to work with Tom, Jessica and Luke to create and develop this brand-new musical over several years, it’s incredibly exciting to be starting rehearsals with this extraordinary company.

"We can’t wait until the first preview, when we will reveal who will be playing Paddington, and the brilliant creative team who are responsible for bringing this very special bear to life on stage."

When is the Paddington Musical coming to London?

Paddington the Musical. Jay Brooks

The musical will kick off with previews from 1st November 2025, although official opening night won't be until 30th November. It is currently scheduled to run until May 2026.

The performance schedule has now been confirmed, with shows running every day except Tuesdays, with matinees on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Where can I see Paddington the Musical in London?

Paddington has found his new home at the West End's Savoy Theatre – currently host to Burlesque this summer.

The esteemed venue sits right on the strand, and is best travelled to via Charing Cross (on the Bakerloo and Northern Lines) or Leicester Square (Piccadilly and Northern Lines).

How to get Paddington the Musical West End tickets

Paddington tickets are now live at LOVEtheatre or through the brand-new Radio Times Theatre Pass.

