After months of rumour, the musical was officially announced last month with McFly's Tom Fletcher on board as composer.

Following the announcement the singer said: “It’s an honour to be entrusted to bring the story of Paddington to life on stage. This unique and special bear is at the very heart of our nation, and I’m aware of the awesome responsibility we all have in taking on his story. It’s beyond exciting, and an absolute dream come true."

The show will be coming to London's Savoy Theatre from 30th November 2025 and joining Fletcher will be director Luke Sheppard and book writer Jessica Swale.

So far the production have kept tight lipped about the details of what Paddington will look like on stage, but Fletcher did admit to crying the first time he saw the bear live, saying: “It’s just magic. Pure theatrical magic.”

StudioCanal – the production company behind the Paddington film franchise – are also involved, with CEO Anna Marsh adding: “We are delighted that this brilliant team will be bringing Paddington to the West End stage with us.

"Their collective gift in bringing Paddington The Musical to life with such heart, humour, wonder and vivid imagination has been a privilege to witness and we simply cannot wait for audiences to discover the magic of this production.

"We are constantly thinking of innovative ways to continue Paddington’s journey while honouring Michael Bond’s legacy and his invitation to ‘please look after this bear’."

Here's everything you need to know about this magical new addition to the West End and how to get tickets today.

Jump to:

What is the story of the Paddington Musical?

Paddington in Peru. StudioCanal

The on-stage version will closely follow Michael Bond's original book and the 2014 movie; a young bear leaves the shores of Peru and arrives at Paddington station wearing the simple note: "Please look after this bear."

After a chance encounter, he finds a home with the Brown family at their beautiful house in Windsor Gardens. But, as the synopsis reads "London isn’t all cream teas and friendly faces – and even the happiest families have their cracks beneath the surface. So when Paddington’s life is suddenly in peril, the Browns must decide just how far they’re willing to go – and what they’re willing to risk – to give this special bear a home."

When is the Paddington Musical coming to London?

The musical will kick off with previews from 1st November 2025, although official opening night won't be until 30th November. No end date has been announced so we can assume the show will be hanging around for a while.

The performance schedule has now been confirmed with shows running every day except Tuesdays, with matinees on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Where can I see Paddington The Musical in London?

Paddington has found his new home at the West End's Savoy Theatre – current host to the Mean Girls musical and Burlesque later this summer.

The esteemed venue sits right on the strand, and is best travelled to via Charing Cross (on the Bakerloo and Northern Lines) or Leicester Square (Piccadilly and Northern Lines).

How to get Paddington The Musical West End tickets

Priority booking for Paddington The Musical opens today – Tuesday 13th May – this window is for anybody who has previously signed up through the official Paddington website.

Meanwhile general sale will go live on Thursday 15th May via the official website and Ticketmaster.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Make sure you also check out the best West End shows and how to see Brendon Gleeson in his new West End play.