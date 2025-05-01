Gleeson will first take the show to Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre from 8th August to 6th September before transferring to London’s Harold Pinter from 12th September until 6th December.

Following the announcement Gleeson said: "Conor McPherson’s The Weir is one of the rarest plays around. The last time I appeared on stage was 10 years ago, at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin, where I started my career.

"I can’t wait to be back there, and then to play in the West End for the first time, at the beautiful Pinter theatre – and to work for Conor on his profoundly moving, inspiring and ultimately hopeful play."

Meanwhile, McPherson, whose previous theatre credits include Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Girl from the North Country said: "I can hardly believe it’s thirty years since I wrote The Weir.

"It’s an absolute honour to bring this play to life again with one of the great titans of Irish acting."

The Weir bears the ominous strapline: "The tallest tales reveal the deepest truths" and centres on four men on a single night in rural Ireland.

While gathering in an isolated pub, the group reveal a web of stories that are "gripping, haunting and deeply unsettling", especially for the stranger Valerie, who interrupts their gathering.

When and where can I see Brendan Gleeson in The Weir?

The Weir will first land at Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre from 8th August to 6th September.

You can then see it at the West End from 12th September until 6th December at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

Performances will run every Monday to Saturday with an access performance on Saturday 25th October.

How much do The Weir tickets cost?

Tickets start at £25 although, of course, this will depend on where you sit in the theatre.

How to get tickets to The Weir

Tickets for the show’s West End run go on sale today – Thursday 1st May – at 10am through ATG Tickets.

Tickets for the Dublin run are available for pre-sale only at the moment at Ticketmaster. General sale will open at 10am on Saturday 3rd May.

