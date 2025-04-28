Last year's final was a tense affair, with Southampton pulling 1-0 ahead of Leeds United in the first half and then managing to maintain their lead for the final 45.

This year, we can only expect more action and drama, so if you're eager to be there to see it, here's everything you need to know about tickets.

This year's Championship Play-off Final is set for Saturday 24th May – the week after FA Cup Final weekend and just before the League One and League Two Play-offs.

Where is the Championship Play-off Final in 2025?

As usual, the Championship Play-off Final will take place under the historic arch of Wembley Stadium.

If it's your first time travelling there, you can get there via three stations: Wembley Park, Wembley Stadium Station and Wembley Central.

Wembley Park is available on the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines, Wembley Stadium Station is accessible via Chiltern Railways (just one stop from London Marylebone), and Wembley Central is available on the Bakerloo and Overground lines, as well as Southern and West Midlands rail, so you’re spoilt for choice of routes.

Who is playing in the Championship Play-off Final 2025?

With just one game left in the regular Championship season, places in the Play-offs are still up for grabs.

Burnley and Leeds United have secured their places in the Premier League next season by earning the first and second spot on the league table. It's then up to the teams placed third to sixth to fight it out for the remaining spot.

The last round of the Championship is on Saturday 3rd May and right now the teams in contention are: Sheffield United, Sunderland, Bristol City and Coventry City.

What is the prize money for the Championship Play-off Final?

Dubbed the "richest prize in football" clubs often earn around £170 million in revenue after winning Championship Play-off Final, although this of course can be affected by club spending and transfer fees.

How to get tickets to the Championship Play-off Final 2025

Tickets to the play-off finals are mainly sold through the websites of the competing clubs. Be aware that priority access will likely be given to season ticket holders or 'loyal fans' who have attended multiple fixtures.

If you miss out on this, we’d suggest looking first at hospitality tickets like P1 Travel or Seat Unique. These packages are always more expensive than regular tickets, however they guarantee you a prime spot in the stands and you get extra perks such as food and drink access.

Failing that, there's always the re-sale site Ticombo. While we wouldn't normally advise re-sale sites, this has a 4.7 rating on TrustPilot and allows you to pick your seat. However, be aware that these tickets are very expensive.

Buy Championship Play-off Final tickets at Ticombo

How much do Championship Play-off Final tickets cost?

Last year’s base prices started at around £18 for concessions and £36 for adults.

As we’ve said, re-sale prices are much higher, often starting at £250 minimum. Then, if it’s hospitality you’re after, Club Wembley and P1 Travel provide packages that cost anywhere from £575, however these come with additional food and drink, parking, and sometimes the option to meet previous club legends.

