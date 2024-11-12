Marlie Packer's squad is getting ready to face 15 other nations in next year's tournament – four more than last time – including reigning champions the New Zealand Black Ferns.

The competition will take place from August to September next year across 32 matches, with the final taking place at the iconic Twickenham Stadium (or Allianz if you prefer).

In an interview with the Yorkshire Post, ex-England player Maggie Alphonsi said the tournament could be the Red Roses' "Lionesses moment".

She said: "Ideally, we want to try and replicate what the Lionesses did in 2022, grip a nation and then play a final at a big iconic stadium and sell it out like they did at Wembley."

Well, thankfully the stats are already looking strong, as the pre-sale period saw a record-breaking 130,000 tickets sold, with the final already over 50% booked. The ballot for the general sale is currently open, so if you don't want miss out on your spot, you'll need to get going.

Below, we've put together a full guide on the World Cup, including dates, venues, fixtures and, most importantly, how to get tickets. You’ll want to prop-ose to us by the time you read all of this, so here’s everything you need to know.

Apply for Women's Rugby World Cup tickets

Jump to:

Where is the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025?

Women's Rugby World Cup. Morgan Harlow - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

Next year's Rugby World Cup is back on home soil. The month-long tournament is being played across eight English stadiums, with capacities ranging from 8,000 to 80,000. The opening game is being held at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, while the final is coming to the iconic home of rugby, Twickenham.

Here's where the matches are being played:

Twickenham Stadium, London

Ashton Gate, Bristol

Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium, Brighton

Franklin's Gardens, Northampton

Sandy Park, Exeter

York Community Stadium, York

Salford Community Stadium, Manchester

When is the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025?

The Women's Rugby World Cup runs from 22nd August to 27th September 2025.

The group stages will take up the first two weeks – from 22nd August to 7th September – before heading onto the knockout matches, with the final taking place on Saturday 7th September 2025.

When are England playing in the Women's Rugby World Cup?

The Red Roses have been drawn in Pool A, and so will face Australia, USA and Samoa in their first three matches. Here are the dates of the fixtures:

England v USA | 22nd Aug 2025 – Sunderland, Stadium of Light

England v Samoa | 30th Aug 2025 – Northampton, Franklin's Gardens, Northampton

England v Australia | 6th Sept 2025 – Brighton, Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium

When are Scotland playing in the Women's Rugby World Cup?

Scotland and Wales have been drawn in the same group: Pool B. They'll be facing each other alongside Canada, Wales and Fiji.

Scotland v Wales | 23rd Aug 2025 – Manchester, Salford Community Stadium

Scotland v Fiji | 30th Aug 2025 – Manchester, Salford Community Stadium

Scotland v Canada | 6th Sep 2025 – Exeter, Sandy Park

When are Wales playing in the Women's Rugby World Cup?

Here's a look at Wales' fixtures in Pool B.

Wales v Scotland | 23rd Aug 2025 Manchester, Salford Community Stadium

Wales v Canada | 30th Aug 2025 – Manchester, Salford Community Stadium

Wales v Fiji | 6th Sep 2025 – Exeter, Sandy Park

When are Ireland playing in the Women's Rugby World Cup?

Ireland are in Pool C against New Zealand, Japan and Spain. Here's a look at their matches:

Ireland v Japan | 24th Aug 2025 – Northampton, Franklin's Gardens

Ireland v Spain | 31st Aug 2025 – Northampton, Franklin's Gardens

Ireland v New Zealand | 7th Sep 2025 – Brighton, Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium

How many times have England won the Women's Rugby World Cup?

England Red Roses and New Zealand Black Ferns. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

The Red Roses have won the Rugby World Cup twice, first in 1994 and then in France in 2014.

At the last Rugby World Cup tournament in 2021, the team were just pipped in the final by New Zealand's Black Ferns. The Red Roses lost 31–34 after a tense 80-minute battle, which saw England tussle while one player short after Lydia Thompson received a red card within the first 20 minutes.

How to get Women's Rugby World Cup tickets

An unprecedented 130,000 pre-sale tickets have already been sold for the Women's Rugby World Cup, leading ticket distributors to switch up to a ballot system for the general sale.

Interested fans will need to apply for tickets before 11am on Tuesday 19th November. In this application, you'll need to select the matches you would like to attend and enter your card details – however, you will only be charged if your application turns out to be successful.

Each match will have a demand indicator to show how likely to are to get tickets. If, by the end of the application period, the match doesn't exceed the number of tickets available, your payment will automatically be taken on Monday 2nd December.

However, if the number of applications exceeds the amount of tickets available – which is most likely for the England games – your request will be entered into a ballot. You will find out if your application is successful and be charged on Monday 2nd December.

You can apply for up to 20 tickets per match, except the opening match (England v USA) and the final, which have a ticket limit of 10 per match. And bear in mind you can only submit one ticket application per account, so make sure you put all your required tickets into one application.

How much do Women's Rugby World Cup tickets cost?

As with most women's sport, tickets are much more affordable – which means there's no excuse not to go! In fact, for the Rugby World Cup, 60% of tickets are under £25.

For the pool stages, tickets go from £10 to £25 for most matches, and £10 to £35 for the England games. Children's tickets are capped at £5.

For the knockout phase, prices start at £15 and go up to £45 for the quarter-finals, £55 for the semi-finals and £95 for the final. Children's prices range from £5 to £20.

