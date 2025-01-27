One of the biggest rivalries in British boxing history is coming to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 26th April. But it's not just Eubank Jr and Benn on the undercard; fans can also see Anthony Yarde take on Lyndon Arthur, Liam Smith go head-to-head with Aaron McKenna, Chris Billam-Smith vs Brandon Glanton, and Viddal Riley facing Cheavon Clarke.

It's set to be an exciting day (to say the least), so here's how to secure your early access hospitality tickets right now to avoid missing out.

Buy Eubank Jr. vs Benn hospitality tickets from £409 at Seat Unique

The Eubank Jr vs Benn fight will take place on Saturday 26th April, so be sure to mark it in your calendars!

Where is the Eubank Jr vs Benn fight?

The boxing rivalry is coming to a head in the Big Smoke this spring, with Eubank Jr and Benn fighting at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Home of Tottenham Hotspur FC, the stadium is located in North London: 782 High Road, London, N17 0BX.

When do tickets go sale for Eubank Jr vs Benn?

While the RadioTimes.com Going Out team are unsure when standard tickets for the Eubank Jr vs Benn fight go on sale, what we do know is that Seat Unique has released early access hospitality tickets which you can get your hands on right now.

How to get early hospitality tickets for Eubank Jr vs Benn

Boxing fans, listen up! Head over to reputable hospitality and VIP ticketing site Seat Unique right now to secure your early access hospitality tickets.

There are currently three packages for the Eubank Jr vs Benn fight: Premium Seat Packages, Seat Unique Suite Package, and Tunnel Club packages.

These hospitality tickets will set you back from £409 per person.

So, if you'd like to secure your spot at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this April (and experience a luxury day out while you're at it), visit Seat Unique.

