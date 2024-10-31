Last year's Six Nations saw Steve Borthwick's England squad face off against Ireland in the final, with Ireland taking home the victory with a score of 29-16.

Now England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France and Italy are back to battle each other in a variety of stadiums across Europe and the British Isles.

Whether you fancy catching a game on your home turf or flying out to combine your love of rugby with a cheeky holiday, we've got you covered. Here's how you can snag tickets to the Six Nations match of your choice today.

For more rugby tickets, check out our guide to how to get Autumn International tickets.

Buy Six Nations tickets at Live Rugby Tickets

Jump to:

Six Nations fixtures 2025

When are England playing in the Six Nations 2025?

England vs Ireland - 1st February 2025

England vs Scotland - 22nd February 2025

England vs Italy - 9th March 2025

England vs Wales - 15th March 2025

When are Scotland playing in the Six Nations 2025?

Scotland vs Italy – 1st February 2025

Scotland vs Ireland - 9th February 2025

Scotland vs England - 22nd February 2025

Scotland vs Wales - 8th March 2025

Scotland vs France - 15th March 2025

When are Wales playing in the Six Nations 2025?

Wales vs France – 31st January 2025

Wales vs Italy - 8th February 2025

Wales vs Ireland - 22nd February 2025

Wales vs Scotland - 8th March 2025

Wales vs England - 15th March 2025

When are Ireland playing in the Six Nations 2025?

Ireland vs England - 1st February 2025

Ireland vs Scotland - 9th February 2025

Ireland vs Wales - 22nd February 2025

Ireland vs France - 8th March 2025

Ireland vs Italy - 15th March 2025

How much are Six Nations tickets?

It's no secret that rugby tickets have got a lot more expensive in recent years. If you're looking to score a cheaper seat, we'd suggest looking behind the posts or at the very back, where tickets will start at a much lower price.

However, the best way to see rugby for less is to simply go to a women's match! Tickets for the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup start from just £5 so, frankly, there's no reason not to go.

How to get tickets for Six Nations 2025

For the England supporters, you can find tickets to all games (both home and away) at Live Rugby Tickets. Not all the matches have gone on sale yet, so we'll be keeping an eye on the site to let you know when it's time.

Note: we wouldn't usually advise re-sale sites, but this one is considered trusted with a 4.4 rating on Trust Pilot.

For the other nations, you'll also need to head to the respective ticketing sites or to the Six Nations official website.

If you're planning to head abroad for one of the matches, we'd recommend checking out Wowcher, which has some great deals available.

One offer includes an overnight stay in either Paris, Rome, Edinburgh or Cardiff, plus tickets to see a Six Nations game.

Buy Six Nations tickets plus a stay in Rome, Edinburgh, Paris or Cardiff from £186 £149 (save £37 or 20%) at Wowcher

How to get Six Nations 2025 hospitality tickets

If you want to see the Six Nations in style this year, you can grab a selection of hospitality seats at Keith Prowse. With the hospitality packages, you can see the stadiums at their very best, by getting an incredible balcony seat plus a three course meal and drinks.

Some packages also include the chance to sit and chat with a rugby hero – but beware, hospitality packages with this level of perks don't come cheap.

Buy Six Nations 2025 hospitality tickets at Keith Prowse

