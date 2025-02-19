Set on the iconic Roland Garros courts, this tournament marks 129 years of the French Open, and kick starts the summer tennis season which ultimately ends in Wimbledon.

Although the British grass court season is beloved, the high-stakes and tension of its European counterpart is unmatched – plus it's a perfect excuse to get out of the country in early summer.

Every year, tickets for the event are scarce, and this year the organisers have introduced a ballot system which has sadly already closed.

However, there is still hope. Whether it's through hospitality or second sales, there are still plenty of ways to grab yourself a seat at this year's tournament, so let's serve up everything you need to know.

When is the French Open 2025?

The French Open is always second out of the four Grand Slam tennis events in the year, coming after the Australian Open and before Wimbledon. Here's the date for this year's event:

19th May – 8th Jun 2025

The first week is always a practice period, with round one officially kicking off on Saturday 24th May. The Finals then begin on Thursday 5th June for the Mixed Doubles, followed by the Wheelchair, Women's Single and Gentlemen's Doubles Final on Saturday 7th June, and the Ladies Doubles and Gentlemen's Single on Sunday 8th June.

When did French Open tickets go on sale?

This year the French Open introduced a new ballot system for tickets, similar to Wimbledon. Entry to the ballot closed on 9th February and the results of it will be coming out in mid-March.

As with other ticket lotteries, entering the ballot does not guarantee you tickets to the Open. Instead, those whose names are drawn will be notified via e-mail a few days before the opening of the purchase window, you will then have a 2-day slot to book your ticket, but be aware that tickets are still being sold on a first-come-first-serve basis.

To increase your chances, we'd recommend going for smaller courts or the practice week, and generally avoiding the men's singles if you're not fussed about what to see, otherwise you'll be caught in quite the queue.

How to get French Open tickets if you missed the public ballot

If you missed out on the French Open ballot, the other option is hospitality.

You can find official hospitality packages at P1 Travel, which get you guaranteed match tickets and access to Le Pavillon – a VIP lounge which includes souvenirs, complimentary drinks, small bites, and a full gastronomic dinner.

Hospitality tickets obviously cost a lot more than general admission, but if you're desperate to see the tournament or you're looking for a touch of luxury, this is a great option.

Alternatively you can look at Ticombo, a re-sale site with a 4.7 rating on TrustPilot, although again, prices can shoot up very quickly.

How much do French Open hospitality tickets cost?

The price of hospitality tickets depend on the days you attend and the matches you see, however, as a rule the packages start much higher than general admission costs.

The lowest price we've seen is £371 for the first few days, but this goes all the way up to £2,849 for the men's final, or £3,850 for a two-day package of the men's and women's finals.

