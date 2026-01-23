It may still be January, but the Carabao Cup Final 2026 is rapidly approaching.

Ad

Before we reach that point, we've still got the second leg of the semi-finals to go, taking place in early February.

If you're looking to be present for the action to see which team will lift the Carabao Cup after Newcastle's victory last year, then you're in luck as we're here to tell you exactly how to get a ticket.

Right now, there are already tickets available through hospitality sites, so we've got all the information you need to know before heading to London for the game.

Let's find out what date the next few matches are, where they are, and most importantly, we'll also explain how you can get your hands on a ticket.

2026 is set to be a great year for live sport – here's how to get Royal Ascot tickets and French Open tickets.

Jump to:

When and where is the Carabao Cup Final 2026?

The final will be played at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 22nd March 2026, and will be broadcast on Paramount Plus and Sky Sports.

Kick-off time hasn't yet been confirmed, but it's expected to be around 4:30pm.

When and where are the Carabao Cup semi-finals 2026?

The second leg of semi-finals will see Arsenal face off against Chelsea on 3rd February, while Manchester City will play Newcastle United on 4th February.

These matches will take place at the Emirates Stadium and the Etihad Stadium, respectively.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Who will be in the Carabao Cup Final 2026?

Newcastle United won the Carabao Cup in 2025. Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images

We won't know for sure who this year's finalists will be until after the whistle is blown on 4th February. However, there are four teams in the running for the final.

This means that the four possible combinations for the Carabao Cup final are:

Chelsea vs Newcastle

Chelsea vs Man City

Arsenal vs Newcastle

Arsenal vs Man City

How to get tickets for Carabao Cup final 2026 and semi-finals

As with most football finals and semi-finals, a large proportion of the tickets have been distributed by the clubs playing in the match, with most already sold out.

So for those of you who really don't want to miss the action, we recommend taking a look at hospitality tickets from official partner Seat Unique. While these come at a higher price point, there's far less demand for them which means you're more likely to be able to get your hands on a spot. Plus, they include plenty of perks such as premium seating and food and drink.

There are also tickets available for the 2026 Carabao Cup matches at P1 Travel, another reputable hospitality ticketing site.

How much do Carabao Cup Final tickets cost?

As the finalists have not yet been announced, ticket prices for the Carabao Cup Final are still under wraps. Tickets for the match will be released on the club sites, and are sure to be high in demand.

However, prices for hospitality tickets start at £827 at P1 Travel and £1,499 at Seat Unique, and will vary depending on the package you choose.

Ad

For more live sport in 2026, here's how to get Wimbledon 2026 tickets and last-minute Six Nations 2026 tickets.