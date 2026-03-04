A star rating of 4 out of 5.

London is playing host to royalty this spring, and I don't mean Charles III. Egyptian Pharaoh Ramses II has come to the capital in a new exhibit all about his rule over the ancient world.

Ad

Held at NEON in Battersea Power Station, this popular exhibit has come over after stints in Paris, San Francisco, Sydney, and Tokyo, where it achieved heaps of acclaim for its collection of 180 ancient artefacts.

However, past praise is all well and good, but you want to be sure you're getting your money's worth with this exhibit, especially as it costs from £24.

So below, we've dived into what you can actually find at Ramses and the Pharaoh’s Gold, and our honest view on whether it's worth a visit. Here's what you need to know.

Buy Ramses and the Pharaoh’s Gold tickets at Fever

Jump to:

What is Ramses and the Pharaoh’s Gold Exhibition?

Ramses and the Pharaoh’s Gold is a new exhibition devoted to the life and conquests of Egyptian Pharoah Ramses II, who ruled for 70 years from ca1303–ca 1213 BC.

Set across a series of rooms, the exhibit features 180 extraordinary artefacts from his empire including jewellery, pottery, statues and real coffins. You'll also find a number of accompanying videos and interactive experiences to bring Ramses's biggest moments to life.

Where is Ramses Exhibition in London?

Ramses and the Pharaoh’s Gold is being held at NEON, a purpose built exhibition venue at London's Battersea Power Station.

The venue is just a short walk from Battersea Power Station underground, which is on the Northern Line.

How long is the Ramses Exhibition in London for?

The exhibit is running until 31 May 2026, and is open from 10am to 4pm everyday.

Time slots are available every 30-minutes and you'll find you spend between an hour and 90-minutes inside the exhibit.

How much do Ramses and the Pharaoh's Gold Exhibition tickets cost?

Tickets are available in three tiers for adults and children. The first tier gets you simple general admission, the second – Pharoah's Bronze – gets you additional perks like a free audio guide and a free tea or coffee and cake from the café to take away, the third – Pharoah's Silver – gives you a free audio guide, souvenir brochure, digital photo and skip-the-queue access.

Here's the breakdown of prices:

General Admission | £19.55 for children/£24.55 for adults

Pharaoh's Bronze | Additional £10

Pharaoh's Silver | Additional £32.95

Buy Ramses and the Pharaoh’s Gold tickets at Fever

Is the Ramses and the Pharaoh’s Gold Exhibition worth it? Our honest thoughts

Having been to a few immersive exhibits at this point, Ramses and the Pharaoh’s Gold is definitely a standout; packed full of surprises and ancient goodies. When I first entered and found myself having to watch a CGI video of the Pharoah Ramses II's life, my hopes dropped, thinking it would be yet another sparse exhibit that uses lighting and sound to make up for its gaps in actual artefacts. Luckily, I was incredibly wrong.

The exhibition is stuffed with genuine artefacts from 3,000 years ago, from jewellery and pottery to coffins and real mummified cats. The rooms explore the ancient world in great detail, showing you the meanings of symbols and materials – apparently they believed the Gods had skin of gold – and painting a very clear picture of who Ramses II was.

Lighting and videos is used, but mainly as an add-on to the pieces on display. One room, for instance, shows an immersive film of the well-known Battle of Kadesh, diving deep into how the battle went and why it's so well-known today. These elements, and the artefacts on display, gently build up to be bigger and better, until they finally lead to the big reveal: Ramses II's actual coffin. Having teased this all the way throughout, it felt like a very significant moment when I finally came across the coffin, and the perfect way to end.

If I had one wish, it would be a few more rooms on how the coffin and other Egyptian artefacts were found. Knowing the archaeology and techniques for keeping these items safe would have been the cherry on top. But overall, a thrilling experience and a real treat for Egyptology fans.

How to get tickets to the Ramses and the Pharaoh’s Gold Exhibition

Tickets are available now at Fever. There is currently good availability in March although weekend tickets are running low. April and May is still very free.

Buy Ramses and the Pharaoh’s Gold tickets at Fever

Ad

Make sure you also check out our review of Mundo Pixar and The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular review.