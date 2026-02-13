❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
What is the Mundo Pixar Experience? Our honest review of the immersive Pixar experience in Wembley
The Mundo Pixar Experience allows you to step into the worlds of 11 of Pixar’s most popular films.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Friday, 13 February 2026 at 1:44 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad