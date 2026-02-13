After enjoying highly successful stints in major cities such as Rio de Janeiro, Barcelona and Brussels, the Mundo Pixar Experience has finally landed in the UK capital.

Located right by Wembley Stadium in a purpose-built venue, this is the world’s largest immersive Pixar exhibition, featuring 14 separate rooms dedicated to some of Pixar’s most beloved films and characters.

With plenty of anticipation about the release of this immersive experience in the UK, we headed over to Wembley to check out what the Mundo Pixar Experience had to offer.

From the cinematic universes explored to the cost of tickets, here’s everything you need to know about Mundo Pixar Experience.

What is the Mundo Pixar Experience?

Mundo Pixar Exhibition.

The Mundo Pixar Experience is the world’s largest immersive exhibition focused entirely on Pixar animations.

The 14 rooms in the exhibition focus on popular Pixar films and contain life-size sculptures of characters including Carl from Up, Mike and Sulley from Monsters Inc, and the emotions from Inside Out.

You’ll also find plenty of fun props and recognisable elements from the films, including Boo’s door from Monster's Inc and cooking ingredients from Ratatouille.

Each room is also full of special hidden details, so make sure you interact with the objects in the room to uncover some surprises – don’t forget to push buttons, try doorknobs and lift up some interesting looking objects.

There’s also an additional challenge within the Mundo Pixar Experience, as guests are tasked with finding the hidden Pixar ball (the iconic yellow ball with the red star) in each room.

The venue is wheelchair accessible and includes a quiet area for those who require it.

What films are included in the Mundo Pixar Experience?

Pixar has a long list of popular films to choose from. Here’s a full list of the universes that are included in this exhibition:

Up

Monster’s Inc

Toy Story

Toy Story 3

Elemental

Inside Out

Ratatouille

Coco

Luca

Cars

Finding Nemo

Our personal favourite had to be the Toy Story room, where Andy’s bedroom is laid out to scale as if you yourself were the same size as Woody, Buzz and the gang.

What age is the Mundo Pixar Experience suitable for?

On the official website, the experience is listed as suitable for all ages. Guests under 2 do not require a ticket.

We would say that it’s most suitable for ages 3-12.

How much do Mundo Pixar Experience tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the experience are as follows:

Adults: £34

Children (3-15): £22

Family (2 adults, 2 children): £28 per person

Is the Mundo Pixar Experience worth it?

Mundo Pixar Experience.

During our trip to Mundo Pixar Experience, there were plenty of children who were thrilled by what was on offer. We heard screams of delight upon entering rooms to find their favourite characters, including Lightning McQueen and Lotso the bear from Toy Story 3.

Many of the children were also enthralled by the challenge of finding the Pixar ball in each room, adding an extra element to their experience.

If you have any young Pixar fans in your life, giving them the chance to enter the world of their favourite films will be an unforgettable experience for them and is, in our opinion, worth the money.

However, if you’re an adult Pixar fan, be aware that emphasis is placed on the word experience, with "exhibitions" focusing on life-size recreations of family favourite films.

If you’re interested in learning more about Pixar’s history, the development of their animation style, or seeing memorabilia from Pixar history, this is not the exhibition for you.

How to get Mundo Pixar Experience tickets

Tickets are currently available to purchase on the Ticketmaster website.

Family and group tickets are also available to purchase at experience sites such as Red Letter Days and Buy a Gift.

Check out our roundup of the best immersive experiences in London.