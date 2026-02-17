❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Dracula review: Cynthia Erivo bites back at doubters but is let down by overproduction
Cynthia Erivo's one-woman show has landed at London's Noël Coward Theatre.
Published: Tuesday, 17 February 2026 at 11:30 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad