He’s a big-time actor now, but you probably still know him best from Bad Education or Fresh Meat.

Next January, London comedian Jack Whitehall is heading out on a brand new tour of the UK. With shows booked in major venues across the country, the comic will be touring Bad Influence, which is promising to be "fearless, gloriously unfiltered stand-up".

Bad Influence promises brand new material, including "outrageous stories and plenty of moments that flirt with going just a little too far... in the best possible way".

Whitehall's last tour Settle Down, ran in 2023 following the announcement that he and girlfriend Roxy Horner were expecting a baby. That show centred on Whitehall's "struggle to settle down gracefully".

Now however, as the press release states: "After far too long behaving himself, Jack Whitehall is heading back on the road with a brand-new national arena tour."

This new show – his seventh to date – is booked for some of the UK's biggest arenas including London's O2 and the Manchester Co-op Live. Here's how you can get tickets as the first pre-sale goes live.

When do Jack Whitehall tickets go on sale?

Jack Whitehall. JMEnternational/Getty Images

Tickets go live at 10am on Friday 20 February, although several pre-sales go live from today – Wednesday 18 February at 10am.

If you're worried about missing out on tickets, read our tips for how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Jack Whitehall tickets at Ticketmaster

There are two main pre-sales for Jack Whitehall's UK tour, although there are specific venue pre-sales to take advantage of too.

Artist pre-sale – 10am, 18 Feb 2026

Co-op pre-sale (Manchester venue only) – 10am, 18 Feb 2026

OVO pre-sale (Glasgow venue only) – 10am, 18 Feb 2026

Ticketmaster pre-sale – 10am, 19 Feb 2026

Utilita Energy pre-sale (Sheffield venue only) – 10am, 19 Feb 2026

Venue pre-sale (Sheffield and Cardiff only) – 10am, 19 Feb 2026

Are there Jack Whitehall hospitality tickets?

Yes. If you're struggling to get general sale tickets you can also find hospitality packages at official partner Seat Unique. These start at a higher price of £75, but also come with additional perks like premium seating, food and drink options and merchandise.

Buy Jack Whitehall hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

