Rapper J Cole has announced a major world tour in 2026, with eight dates planned in UK arenas.

The Fall-Off Tour will be the artist's first solo headline tour in five years, following 2021’s The Off-Season Tour, and his first full global run since 2017.

The tour's UK run is hitting London's O2, Manchester's CO-OP Live and Glasgow's OVO Hydro from 19 October to 2 November. This comes in the middle or a world tour that is arriving at more than 50 cities in Oceania, North America and Europe.

Pre-sale tickets have been live since Wednesday and a final pre-sale is going live today. Bear in mind that an extra date has already been due to demand so you'll have to be quick if you want tickets.

J Cole has already added an extra date to his tour due incredible demand, here's the full list:

How to get J Cole tickets today

Pre-sale has already gone live, but you can get general sale tickets from 9am on Friday 20 February.

If you're stressed about missing out, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy J Cole tickets at Ticketmaster

What are the J Cole UK pre-sale times?

Here's the final run of pre-sales going live today:

Live Nation pre-sale – 9am, 19 Feb 2026 (all venues)

Ticketmaster Presale – 9am, 19 Feb 2026 (Glasgow)

Gigs in Scotland Presale – 9am, 19 Feb 2026 (Glasgow)

And here's the list of pre-sales that are already live:

Artist Presale – 9am, 18 Feb 2026 (all venues)

O2 Priority – 9am, 18 Feb 2026 (Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Nottingham )

Co-op Presale – 9am, 18 Feb 2026 (Manchester)

OVO Presale – 9am, 18 Feb 2026 (Glasgow)

How much do J Cole tickets cost?

According to the OVO Hydro, tickets cost between £71.35 and £308.05, although the prices for the rest of the tour have yet to be confirmed.

Buy J Cole tickets at Ticketmaster

Are there hospitality tickets available?

Yes! Seat Unique is offering hospitality tickets for a range of J Cole's shows. These packages start from £199 and include additional perks like VIP seating, food and drink and queue-skipping.

Buy J Cole hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

