Luckily for you there is a huge line-up of star-studded comedians touring the UK in 2025.

Some of them, like Taskmaster host Greg Davies, are returning to the stage for the first time in years, while others are still going with shows that have been on since 2022 – all bow to Peter Kay.

But whether it's Katherine Ryan, Paul Chowdhry or Ardal O'hanlon you're planning to see, all these comedians have committed themselves to traversing the entire country with their shows, so you won't have to travel far between them.

Plus, all the shows below have tickets still available, so let's stop joking around and show you what the new year has to offer.

Comedians on UK tours at a glance

Peter Kay

Greg Davies

Rob Beckett

Katherine Ryan

Chris McCausland

An Evening with the Fast Show

Paul Chowdhry

Bill Bailey

John Bishop

Ellie Taylor

Jimmy Carr

Jason Manford

Harry Hill

Ardal O'Hanlon

Dara Ó Briain

Josh Widdicombe

What comedians are touring the UK in 2025?

Peter Kay Live

Peter Kay. Getty / Jim Dyson

Until 21st Feb 2026

Yes, the man, the myth, the legend Peter Kay is still touring. After kicking off his come-back tour in December 2022, the Car Share comedian has added yet more dates, taking his show well into 2026. If you still want the chance to see him live, you can try your hand at Ticketmaster, or we'd recommend checking out Seat Unique's hospitality tickets which are available from £120.

Buy Peter Kay tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy Peter Kay hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Greg Davies, Full Fat Legend

Guy Levy / Contributor/ Getty

29th Jan 2025 – 25th Mar 2026

The Taskmaster himself is back on tour this year for the first time since You Magnificent Beast in 2018. His new show, Full Fat Legend, is therefore set to be a big one. Most of the general sale tickets for 2025 have sold out, but there is still space for 2026 and once again hospitality is a great option.

Buy Greg Davies tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy Greg Davies hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Rob Beckett, Giraffe

Stuart C. Wilson / Stringer / Getty

23rd Jan 2025 – 18th Apr 2026

Rob Beckett's cheeky brand of observational comedy is primed and ready for you in his new show Giraffe. In the run up, the comedian has said his expectations of himself are to "Put on 3 stone from takeaways and post-show drinking" and for us are to "leave the gig happier than when you arrived".

Buy Rob Beckett tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy Rob Beckett hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Katherine Ryan, Battleaxe

Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/WireImage

Until 28th Jun 2025

Katherine Ryan's new show Battleaxe continues into the summer of 2025 after first hitting the road last September. If you're looking for a show that's "razor sharp" and "wickedly funny," this is the one for you.

Buy Katherine Ryan tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy Katherine Ryan hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Chris McCausland, Yonks!

Chris McCausland. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

13th Jan 2025 – 18th May 2026

Strictly Come Dancing winner Chris McCausland is clearly celebrating his glitterball win with a two-year comedy tour around the UK. His new show, Yonks! has seen phenomenal demand with most shows already sold out for the year. But, we're sure you'll find some if you root around on Ticketmaster.

Buy Chris McCausland tickets at Ticketmaster

An Evening with the Fast Show

Simon Day, Charlie Higson, John Thomson, Arabella Weir, Paul Whitehouse and Mark Williams in the official poster for The Fast Show live. Neil Reading PR

3rd Nov 2025 – 23rd Nov 2025

Following the success of their 30th anniversary tour in 2024, The Fast Show cast are reuniting once again for a run of live shows in 2025. Taking to the stage in November are co-creators Charlie Higson and Paul Whitehouse alongside Simon Day, John Thomson, Arabella Weir and Mark Williams.

Buy An Evening with the Fast Show tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy An Evening with the Fast Show hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Paul Chowdhry, Englandia

Ollie Millington/Redferns via Getty

5th Mar 2025 – 31st May 2025

Paul Chowdhry is playing 33 dates this spring before taking his new Englandia tour worldwide. This is the comedian's biggest tour to date and cements him as the most successful British-Indian stand-up comedian in British history.

Buy Paul Chowdhry tickets at Ticketmaster

Bill Bailey, Thoughtifier

Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images

Until 15th Feb 2025

Bill Bailey's Thoughtifier tour continues its residency at the London Theatre Royal Haymarket until February, but with a premise too hard to describe, we thought we'd leave it to the official synopsis:

"At a point in our evolution when it seems as if we’re sleepwalking into a world where humans might be redundant, and much of what we do can be done better and more efficiently by machines, what better time to celebrate our own flawed humanity?

"And who better a guide to lead us than Bill… To take us on a jaunt through the error-strewn, distracted, crumb-festooned, sometimes magnificent history of human thought and how it might help us survive in this brave new world."

Buy Bill Bailey tickets at Headout

Buy Bill Bailey tickets at Ticketmaster

John Bishop, 25 Years of Standup

Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

13th Feb 2025 – 8th Nov 2025

Doctor Who alumni John Bishop is actually heading on two tours in 2025. First, he's finishing the Back At It tour, which first began in March 2024, before heading out in October for a very special 25 Years of Comedy tour, which will celebrate his renowned career.

Buy John Bishop tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy John Bishop hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Ellie Taylor, Palavering

MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor via Getty

3rd Apr 2025 – 25th May 2025

Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor is heading around the UK with her new show Palavering. Covering everything from marriage and children to her stint on Strictly, Taylor's show is perfect if you want to see (in her words) "a nice lady giddily over-share because she’s thrilled to be out the house".

Buy Ellie Taylor tickets at Ticketmaster

Jimmy Carr, Laughs Funny

Jimmy Carr performs comedy show on stage Matt Frost/Netflix

Until 19th Dec 2025

Jimmy Carr will continue his Laughs Funny show into 2025, marking the first time the comedian has toured arenas in the UK and Ireland. The show delves back into Carr's signature brand of "outrageous comedy" and "deadpan delivery" and will include welcoming special guests to the stage.

Buy Jimmy Carr tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy Jimmy Carr hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Jason Manford, A Manford All Seasons

Jason Manford. Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for The National Lottery

Until 29th Nov 2025

Jason Manf0rd has added dozens of extra dates to his A Manford of All Seasons tour, taking the show up to November 2025. Whether you know the comedian for his jokes, West End accolades or hosting duties, you won't want to miss him live.

Buy Jason Manford tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy Jason Manford hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Harry Hill, New Bits & Greatest Hits

Harry Hill. Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images

18th Feb 2025 – 21st Sep 2025

After Harry Hill's TV Burp got a surprising (and well-deserved) amount of attention on X last year, it's so exciting to see the beloved comedian back on the road to celebrate turning 60. Looking back on his life and career, Hill is set to reunite with iconic figures of his past (AKA the Knitted Character) while also offering new insight into the "hot topics of the day", all wrapped up in immense silliness.

Buy Harry Hill tickets at Ticketmaster

Ardal O'Hanlon, Not Himself

Debbie Hickey/Getty Images

11th Sep 2025 – 29th Nov 2025

Death in Paradise, Father Ted, Derry Girls – what can't Ardal O'Hanlon wow us with? Now, the Irish comedian is going back on the road to tour the UK and Ireland with the Not Himself tour.

Buy Ardal O'Hanlon tickets at Ticketmaster

Dara Ó Briain, Re:Creation

Photo by Rob Ball/Redferns

22nd Jan 2025 – 28th Mar 2026

After the huge success of his last tour, So, Where Were We? Dara Ó Briain's new show Re:Creation sees the comedian back at what he does best: "Standing in a theatre, telling stories and creating madness with the audience."

Buy Dara Ó Briain tickets at Ticketmaster

Josh Widdicombe, Not My Cup of Tea

Carla Speight/Getty Images

14th Sep 2025 – 16th May 2026

Josh Widdicombe's gripes and on-point observations will be hitting UK venues in September with the new show Not My Cup of Tea. According to the comedian, we can expect the show to be "shorter and with lower production values than Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, but funnier and with more references to tea".

Buy Josh Widdicombe tickets at Ticketmaster

