Running from June to September 2025, this newest adaptation promises to be a "visionary revival" of the timeless classic with the help of "reimagined staging" and no-doubt the vision of its director Jamie Lloyd.

Lloyd is best-known for his direction of Sunset Boulevard, however in recent months he's made waves for casting some of Hollywood's biggest actors in his Shakespearean adaptations, including the likes of Sigourney Weaver, Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell.

This trend seems likely to continue with Evita, as the strongest rumours currently suggest Ariana DeBose will be playing Perón. According to Deadline, the actress said her "fingers are crossed" that everything will align to bring her to London this summer.

So, the dice are rolling, let's find out how to get tickets.

Where is Evita playing in the West End 2025?

Ariana DeBose is rumoured to be playing Evita.

Evita is playing at the London Palladium this summer.

The Palladium is a legendary venue that sits right in the heart of the West End. To get there, simply head to Oxford Circus on the Victoria, Bakerloo and Central lines.

How long is Evita running for in London 2025?

Evita will run from 14th June to 6th September 2025, with shows every Monday to Saturday.

How much do Evita the musical tickets cost?

While we don't have the full list of prices yet, the theatre has promised that 5,000 £25 tickets will go on sale exclusively for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits.

These tickets will be available across all levels of the theatre, and go on sale at a later date.

How to get Evita the musical tickets

General sale opens at 11am on Thursday 23rd January. You can buy tickets at LW Theatres or get a special hospitality ticket with additional perks at SeatUnique.

