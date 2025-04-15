This is an unmissable immersive experience for fans of the hit TV show, with all the glam and drama required to transform UK stadiums into the ultimate battleground.

For the chance to see the heroic Gladiators and their impressive feats live and in person, here's how you can get tickets to Gladiators Live Tour 2025.

The Gladiators will be visiting four UK cities this year. Here's a full list:

When do Gladiators Live Tour tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 17th April.

Gladiators Live Tour pre-sale tickets

There are also a number of presales going live for anyone who wants to get their hands on tickets earlier. The O2 Priority pre-sale will from 10am on Tuesday 15th April until 9am on Friday 17th April, while the Live Nation pre-sale will run from 10am on Wednesday 16th April until 9am on Friday 17th April.

Both of these pre-sales are applicable to all shows, with the exception of VIP tickets.

Are there Gladiators Live Tour hospitality tickets?

If you want to take your Gladiators experience to the next level, you can do just that by purchasing hospitality tickets.

While they do come at a higher price point, they include a range of benefits from live entertainment to free car parking, food and drink, balcony seats, and more.

Plus, if demand is high, VIP tickets can be a great way to get your hands on tickets, as hospitality options tend to be less in demand.

Buy Gladiators Live Tour hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

How to get Gladiators Live Tour tickets today

Head to the Ticketmaster website at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale to be in with the best chance of securing the seats of your choice.

You can also check out other ticketing sites like Live Nation and AXS, where there may be lower demand for tickets.

