Now, we're turning our attention to the Champions League final.

The Champions League is currently in the quarter-final stage, with the second leg of the quarter-finals taking place on the 15th and 16th April. Next up (Tuesday 15th April), we'll see Aston Villa vs Paris and Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona.

The first leg of the semi-final will take place on the 29th and 30th April, with the return fixtures on the 6th and 7th May. With all of this yet to come, you might be surprised that you can currently buy tickets for the Champions League final.

Here's everything you need to know to score Champions League final tickets today.

Here's how to get cheap football tickets for matches throughout the season.

Jump to:

Who is playing in the Champions League final 2025?

Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

At the time of writing, we're still waiting for the Champions League semi-final and final announcement as the league is in its quarter-final stage.

The semi-final line-up will be one of the following outcomes: Arsenal/Real Madrid vs Paris/Aston Villa and Barcelona/Dortmund vs Bayern/Inter.

The Champions League final could be a repeat of last year's match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund or even Barcelona vs Real Madrid. However, an all-English team final isn't possible as Aston Villa would play Arsenal in the semi-finals if they both reached that stage.

Are you a fan of tennis? Be sure to read our Wimbledon tickets, Queen's Tennis tickets, and French Open tickets guides.

The Champions League final 2025 will take place on Saturday 31st May at 8pm.

Where will the Champions League final be played in 2025?

For the first time since 2012, the Champions League final will take place at the Munich Football Arena.

How to get tickets to the Champions League final 2025

You can buy tickets to the Champions League final and current quarter finals at LiveFootballTickets.

Buy Champions League tickets at LiveFootballTickets

You can also try your hand at trusted resale site Ticombo. Although we typically wouldn't recommend going to resale sites, Ticombo has a 4.7-star rating from Trustpilot, and it currently has tickets available for the Champions League final and quarter-finals.

Buy Champions League tickets at Ticombo

Then, there's reputable VIP site Seat Unique. At the time of writing, Seat Unique doesn't have Champions League final tickets available, but it does have two matches for the quarter-finals.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How much does it cost to go to the Champions League final?

When tickets were released for the Champions League final, tickets cost between €70 and €960. However, as expected, tickets are a lot more expensive as we head nearer towards the final.

At the time of writing, Ticombo has the cheapest Champions League final tickets, starting at £2,119, whereas tickets from LiveFootballTickets will set you back from £7,246.

Ad

Looking for things to do in the capital city? Take a look at the best West End shows and best opera shows in London.