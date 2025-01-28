So, what if you could participate in your favourite TV series? Game show, reality or otherwise.

As always, you can count on the RadioTimes.com Going Out team to recommend activities out of the ordinary, for example, in guides like the best London experience gifts, best London escape rooms, and best driving experiences.

Plus, we're always on the look out for activities which are based on your favourite TV series and movies, too, for example, your favourite actors in plays like Ewan McGregor in My Master Builder, Tom Hiddleston in Much Ado About Nothing, and Vanessa Williams in The Devil Wears Prada.

So without further ado, here are the best live experiences based on RadioTimes.com's favourite shows.

Best TV series live experiences at a glance:

Best live experiences based on TV shows

The Traitors: Live Experience

Claudia Winkleman. BBC/Studio Lambert

London

Are you 100% a Faithful? Or a sneaky Traitor?

Gone are the days where the Round Table was synonymous with King Arthur, now, the Round Table is a place where the Faithfuls will attempt to root out the Traitors among them, while the Traitors will decide who to recruit, who to murder, and how to maintain anonymity...

The Traitors: Live Experience has landed in London's West End, and the two-and-a-half-hour experience allows players to re-enact iconic scenes from the series, including a blindfolded Traitor selection, and missions to test both your mental and physical skills.

Buy The Traitors: Live Experience tickets from £29.50 at Ticketmaster

The Bear Grylls Adventure

daysout.co.uk

Birmingham | All year round

Is British adventurer Bear Grylls ever not dominating the public sphere? Whether it's news of Celebrity Bear Hunt, Bear Grylls: Never Give Up! tour, or the survival expert on our very own The Radio Times Podcast. Rather than listening or watching the adventurer, what if you tried your hand at an experience which would be worthy of Running Wild with Bear Grylls?

At The Bear Grylls Adventure, you'll test your skills on the Royal Marine-inspired assault course, swim underwater with shark diving and snorkelling, take aim with axe throwing, archery and shooting, and brave the high ropes and indoor skydiving, too.

Buy The Bear Grylls Adventure tickets from £22.50 at daysout.co.uk

Taskmaster: The Live Experience

Taskmaster's Alex Horne and Greg Davies. Avalon

London | Now until 23rd February

As well as our confidence in our ability to outwit contestants on TV, we're also confident we could best our friends and family members, too! At Taskmaster: The Live Experience, you'll battle for points at one of two experiences — Melon Buffet or Absolute Casserole — to win the Taskmaster's seal of approval and be crowned the worthy winner.

This live experience starts and ends in the Taskmaster garden, where you'll have the opportunity to explore what’s really in the shed, have a photo with Linda the cow, and check out other classic memorabilia, as well as a tipple in the Taskmaster caravan bar.

Buy Taskmaster: The Live Experience tickets for £56 at Ticketmaster

Crystal Maze Live Experience

Virgin Experience Days

Manchester and London | All year round

Whether you're a fan of the hit TV game show — which has been presented by a whole host of presenters over the years, such as Richard O'Brien, Ed Tudor-Pole, Stephen Merchant and Richard Ayoade — or you just fancy a new challenge, the Crystal Maze Live Experience is the activity for you.

In the game, you'll take on individual and group challenges across four different areas with one goal: to collect as many crystals as you can. The more crystals you collect, the more time you'll have in the legendary Crystal Dome...

The Friends Experience: The One in London

The FRIENDS Experience

London | Now until 30th April

If you're thinking that the above experiences sound like a lot of fun, but rather than testing your skills and running around, you'd like to stroll through your favourite TV show, then this next experience is for you.

Any Friends fan will know that London plays an important part in the show; it was in the Big Smoke that Monica and Chandler hooked up, Joey met the Duchess of York, and Ross made a tiny little mistake at the altar... So it was only right that after visiting cities such as New York, Boston and Las Vegas, the experience made its way to London.

In our The Friends Experience London review, we spoke about plenty of brilliant things the experience offers, and why it should be your next outing.

Buy The Friends Experience: The One in London tickets from £20 at Ticketmaster

The Mind of Moriarty – The Escape Room Experience

Fever

London | Now until 28th February

'Excellent', cried the RadioTimes.com Going Out team, 'Elementary', said The Mind of Moriarty – The Escape Room Experience.

This Sherlock-themed escape room will give you access to the mind of notorious villain Moriarty, and it tasks you with stopping AI and digital nodes from sabotaging British intelligence. You'll certainly have to put your mind to the test to solve the perilous puzzles but, don't worry, you can relax afterwards with a cocktail in the Sherlock-inspired bar.

Buy The Mind of Moriarty – The Escape Room Experience for Two tickets for £70 at Fever

Squid Game at Immersive Gamebox

The robotic schoolgirl from Squid Game's Red Light, Green Light. Netflix

Essex, Liverpool, London, Manchester and Yorkshire | All year round

In partnership with Netflix, Squid Game at Immersive Gamebox plummets you into the heart of the action with a digital adventure that reacts to your movement and touch; recommended for players aged 16 and over, you'll have to survive each challenge and advance through the 60-minute game, collecting rewards and climbing to the top of the leader board.

Disclaimer: unlike the actual Squid Game, your life isn't certainly at risk...

Buy Squid Game at Immersive Gamebox tickets from £32 at Immersive Gamebox

Doctor Who: Worlds Collide – The Live Escape Game

Virgin Experience Days

Birmingham | All year round

One of the things we love about Doctor Who is its loveable side and one-off characters, like Sally Sparrow, and this escape room gives you the chance to join them to help the Doctor stop the Cyberman breaking through a tear in time and space.

This escape room is a brilliant experience for anyone who is a fan of Doctor Who (so, erm, the whole RadioTimes.com team). At this escape room, you and your fellow players will begin your adventure in ChronosCorp HQ, and you'll have 60 minutes to decide the fate of the universe before the human race will be upgraded... So no pressure!

Buy Doctor Who: Worlds Collide – The Live Escape Game for Two for £71 at Virgin Experience Days

Faulty Towers: The Dining Experience

Virgin Experience Days

London | All year round

Fans of the BBC TV show Fawlty Towers will love this immersive experience, which also happens to be perfect for foodies, too!

In this dining experience, you'll feel transported back to the 1970s at the President Hotel in West London. Like other immersive experiences, like Mamma Mia! The Party, you'll enjoy a three-course lunch or dinner surrounded by actors improvising some of the most iconic scenes from Fawlty Towers.

Buy Faulty Towers: The Dining Experience for Two for £158.50 at Virgin Experience Days

