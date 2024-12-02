Now, the acclaimed West End show is heading on a UK and Ireland tour in 2025 and 2026.

If you're unfamiliar with the hot-headed antics of Basil Fawlty, allow us to give you a flavour of what to expect from the UK tour: the play follows hotelier, Fawlty, acting suspiciously courteous to guests thanks to a tip-off that inspectors may be visiting hotels in the area, but, unfortunately, his plans are disrupted by a party of Germans and a particularly challenging guest, Mrs Richards.

The RadioTimes.com Going Out team were actually lucky enough to see Fawlty Towers The Play. In our Fawlty Towers review, we liked how the play succeeded in delivering a freshness for the theatre, and that it filled the audience with nostalgia via its 'perky theme music and smooth interactions between the cast members'.

If you're a die-hard fan of the original series and are keen to see it be brought to life on-stage, you certainly won't be disappointed. Here's how to snap-up tickets to see Fawlty Towers on its UK and Ireland tour.

Buy Fawlty Towers The Play tickets at ATG Tickets

Where is Fawlty Towers being performed on its UK tour?

Fawlty Towers – The Play. Hugo Glendinning

Are you ready to see Fawlty and the gang on a UK and Ireland tour?

Fawlty Towers The Play is visiting plenty of theatres up and down the country, let's find out if its performing at one near you.

21st Oct to 25th Oct 2025 — New Wimbledon Theatre, Wimbledon

4th Nov to 8th Nov 2025 — Opera House, Manchester

11th Nov to 15th Nov 2025 — Liverpool Empire, Liverpool

13th Jan to 17th Jan 2026 — King's Theatre, Glasgow

27th Jan to 31st Jan 2026 — Edinburgh Playhouse, Edinburgh

3rd Feb to 7th Feb 2026 — Sunderland Empire, Sunderland

24th Feb to 28th Feb 2026 — Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent

17th Mar to 12st Mar 2026 — The Alexandra, Birmingham

14th Apr to 18th Apr 2026 — Princess Theatre, Torquay

28th Apr to 2nd May 2026 — Milton Keynes Theatre, Milton Keynes

19th May to 23rd May 2026 — Grand Opera House, York

26th May to 30th May 2026 — New Victoria Theatre, Woking

14th July to 18th July 2026 — New Theatre Oxford, Oxford

How to get Fawlty Towers The Play UK and Ireland tour tickets

At the time of writing (Monday 2nd December) tickets for the Fawlty Towers UK and Ireland tour are on sale right now, and tickets will set you back from £20.

