Adam Jackson-Smith, who portrays Basil in the stage show, will leave you in stitches. While encompassing the essence of Cleese's original Basil Fawlty, Jackson-Smith's own nuances and charm exude through the character, leaving the audience in fits of laughter.

But he is by no means on his own in ensuring this production is at its best. With characters that fans of the original sitcom all know and love, the actors all have undeniable chemistry with one another, making it a fun watch for all.

Even with some characters who don't have any lines at all, it's their ability to weave themselves into proceedings that ensures there are laughs across the board.

Cleese previously told RadioTimes.com and other press that he loves to see the actors improvise: "We've concentrated on all the best scenes, but the more they perform it, the more they'll relax and start playing with it – and that's the joy of it."

The cast of Fawlty Towers. Hugo Glendinning

Having been on the West End for a number of months already, it's clear the actors have all eased into their roles as the iconic Basil, Sybil, Polly and Manuel, with their own spin on the characters proving a hit among audiences that flock in and out of the Apollo Theatre each evening.

While there is no core plot to the play, with the stage show featuring a mix-up of various episodes, the essence is that there is simply nothing but chaos going on at Fawlty Towers.

Taken from three of the TV episodes (The Hotel Inspectors, Communication Problems and The Germans), the play doesn't offer new plot points or moments, which doesn't add a layer of freshness to an audience who are well versed with the series. But for newcomers, it could certainly provide new laughs like never before, largely down to the cast's portrayals.

While audiences are shown a glimpse into each character and how they, at times, manage with the stress of working at the hotel, there is still a lot more you wish you could learn about them. However, there is only so much than can be fit into a two-hour play.

Anna-Jane Casey's Sybil will also have audiences in fits of laughter, even with her character not being in the play for a lot of the second half. Even in her absence, Sybil is still there pulling the strings while in hospital for her ingrown toenail. As trivial as it sounds, it still manages to be at the forefront of the show.

Each character is able to bring their own flavour to the Fawlty Towers hotel, and most of the time you never know where to watch as chaos ensues around every corner. But this shouldn't be a deterrent, with the humour in every scene making up for never knowing which character to pay attention to next.

Anna-Jane Casey as Sybil Fawlty. Hugo Glendinning

Director Caroline Jay Ranger (Only Fools and Horses: The Musical) assures the importance of "a freshness for the theatre" in Fawlty Towers succeeds in just that, through filling the audience with nostalgia via its perky theme music and smooth interactions between the cast members.

While it can be easy to read from a script, it takes a certain skill to bring to life the hilarity of the original series - and this cast are exceptional by all means necessary.

If you're a die-hard fan of the original series and are keen to see it be brought to life on-stage, you won't be disappointed; and equally, if you've never seen Fawlty Towers before, you'll be itching to get on BBC iPlayer immediately to binge through the episodes after you watch this performance.

Tickets for Fawlty Towers are being sold at Ticketmaster and Love Theatre.

