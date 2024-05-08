Last week, the pair announced a new stage version of Inside No.9 would be coming to the West End next January, written by and starring the two co-creators.

The show, titled Inside No.9 Stage/Fright, will run at Wyndham's Theatre for just 12 weeks, featuring a brand-new story alongside a number of familiar faces and characters.

Pemberton and Shearsmith have said that they are still writing the scripts for the show, but added they had been asked about creating a live show since the series started: "Each episode is like a mini-play. There are small casts and single locations, and we were definitely inspired by our work in theatre when writing the stories for TV."

They added: "Inside No.9 viewers go into each episode not knowing what to expect and we want this to be the same for the theatre show, with the ability for each audience to experience the performance for the first time and go on that theatrical journey with us.

"While it would be foolish to try and get the upper hand on the pair, audiences can be sure to expect a combination of scares, laughs and so much more, or better put by the duo: "There’ll be something old, something new, something butchered and something… BOO!"

So, whether you were drawn in by Sardines, cried your eyes out at the 12 Days of Christine, or spent days scarred by the Harrowing, here's what mischief they've got in store.

When is Inside No.9 coming to the West End?

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith. Inside no.9

Inside No.9 will run from 18th January to 5th April 2025, which means you've got just 12 weeks to go see it!

Where can I see Inside No.9 at the West End?

Inside No.9 will play at Wyndham's Theatre in London, just off Covent Garden. To get there, you'll need to head to Leicester Square (Piccadilly and Northern lines) or Charing Cross (Bakerloo, Northern Lines and Southeastern Rail).

Later on this year, the theatre will also be showing the West End premiere of Next To Normal and Mark Strong and Lesley Manville in Oedipus.

How much do Inside No.9 Stage/Fright tickets cost?

Tickets start from £27.75 and go up depending on where you sit.

How to get tickets to see Inside No.9 Stage/Fright as Ticketmaster sale goes live

Tickets go on sale at 7pm tonight – Wednesday 8th May – just three hours before the airing of season 9 episode 1.

You can find tickets at Ticketmaster or at Delfont Mackintosh Theatres.

For more theatre madness and magic, here's the best kids theatre shows, the best musicals on tour UK and check out our review of Two Strangers Carry a Cake Across New York.