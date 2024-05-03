This new play is set to feature a mixture of familiar characters and stories from the beloved... comedy? horror? action show? with brand-new material – although some of it hasn't been written yet.

Following the announcement, Pemberton and Shearsmith said: "We are currently writing the script even as it goes on sale, but we are certain there will be plenty of new material and surprises for fans and new-comers alike.

"There’ll be something old, something new, something butchered and something… BOO!"

The writers went on to say that, even for fans of the show, this production will be a new experience: "Inside No.9 viewers go into each episode not knowing what to expect and we want this to be the same for the theatre show, with the ability for each audience to experience the performance for the first time and go on that theatrical journey with us.

"On TV we have done everything from knockabout farce to psychological drama to full on horror. We've chosen the subtitle Stage/Fright, which does suggest something theatrical and something unsettling. But to say any more would spoil the surprises and we would never do that. We want to deliver the perfect West End night at the theatre… we might even crack out a song if you’re lucky!”

The writers also teased more shows in the future, as they have put together the IN9 Theatre Company with the intention of holding further productions.

The highly-anticipated ninth season of Inside No.9 will air next Wednesday – 8th May – but for now, here's everything you need to know about the stage show.

When and where can I see Inside No.9 on stage?

Pemberton and Shearsmith will be heading for the stage for just 12 weeks from 18th January to 5th April 2025.

The play is being held at Wyndham's Theatre in London, just off Covent Garden. Later on this year, the theatre will also be showing the West End premiere of Next To Normal and Mark Strong and Lesley Manville in Oedipus.

How to get tickets to see Inside No.9 on stage

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday 8th May at 7pm.

