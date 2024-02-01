Most of the cast and crew are also being carried over from last year, including Grammy award nominee Caissie Levy as Diana and Jamie Parker as Dan, who played the original Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The musical is also set to still include the original music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, whose book of the play also won the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2010 – one of only 10 musicals in history to do so.

The story follows Diana Goodman, a suburban mother dealing with the effects of bipolar disorder, and the impact it has on her loved ones.

Delving into the dynamics of family, mental illness, grief and loss, Next To Normal has been described as “heart-wrenching” by many and, by one Washington Post critic, “much more than a feel-good musical; it is a feel-everything musical”.

The show first appeared Off-Broadway in 2008 and later transferred to Broadway itself, where it was nominated for eleven Tony Awards and won three: Best Original Score, Best Orchestration, and Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical.

Next To Normal made its UK premiere just last year and now, it’s set to be one the biggest original musicals to land in our laps this summer, so here’s how you can get tickets.

Where can I see Next to Normal at the West End?

The play will be setting up shop at Wyndham’s Theatre, right in the heart of the West End.

To get there, you simply have to head to Piccadilly Circus (Piccadilly and Bakerloo lines) or Charing Cross (Bakerloo and Northern lines or Southeastern rail).

When is Next to Normal coming to the West End?

Next to Normal will kick off its West End run Tuesday 18th June and will finish on Saturday 21st September 2024.

Performances will run every Monday to Saturday with extra matinee performances taking place on Thursdays and Saturdays.

There will also be a captioned performance on 7th September and an audio described performance on 14th September.

How to get tickets to Next to Normal London 2024

Next to Normal tickets are on sale now at London Theatre Direct.

Prices start at £25 for restricted views of the grand circle and go up to £152 for prime seats in the stalls.

