As you can expect, many romantic entanglements, dramas and bickering ensue, threatening to transform Shakespeare's comedy into a tragedy. After all, the course of true love never did run smooth.

Kiss Me, Kate is widely seen as one of composer Cole Porter's greatest scores, filled with his characteristic quick wit and clever wordplay, as well as elements of classical music for songs taking place on the Shakespearean stage, and jazz and Broadway numbers taking place behind the scenes. It's no surprise that this spectacular show holds a Tony Award for Best Musical.

Fans of the stage and screen will be delighted to see some familiar faces in this production, with actor Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty, Ridley) and Broadway legend Stephanie J Block (Into the Woods, 9 to 5) taking the two lead roles. This will be Dunbar's theatre debut and Block's West End debut, but they'll both be safe in the hands of acclaimed director Bartlett Sher (The King and I, To Kill a Mockingbird).

More like this

Speaking about his debut, Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar said, “I’m so delighted to be returning to the stage this summer to my spiritual home at the Barbican – where I started my career at The Guildhall School of Music and Drama – especially in this Cole Porter classic with the wonderful creative team including Bart Sher and Stephanie J Block. Summer 2024 just got a lot brighter!"

So, read on for everything you need to know about this latest production, including dates, venues and how to get tickets. It's going to be Wunderbar!

Get tickets for Kiss Me, Kate at London Theatre Direct

For more of the latest West End news, check out our review of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, as well as how to get tickets to Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), transferring to the West End in April.

Theatre fans can catch this latest production of Kiss Me, Kate in the Barbican. This stunning theatre is easily accessible, with Moorgate and Barbican tube stations nearby, as well as a selection of bus routes.

The show will enjoy a 15-week run, beginning on 4th June 2024 and drawing to a close on 14th September 2024.

Get tickets for Kiss Me, Kate at London Theatre Direct

When do tickets for Kiss Me, Kate go on sale?

Any Tom, Dick, or Harry can snag some tickets when they go on sale at 10am on Friday 19th January.

Sign up for email updates about Kiss Me, Kate at London Theatre Direct

How much are tickets for Kiss Me, Kate?

Ticket prices will start at £29.50 and will vary depending on your chosen seats and performance date.

Get tickets for Kiss Me, Kate at London Theatre Direct

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get tickets for Kiss Me, Kate with Line of Duty's Adrian Dunbar

Be sure to head to London Theatre Direct bright and early on Friday morning to be in with the best chance of getting the tickets for your desired date.

Tickets go on sale at 10am, so we recommend logging on at least 10 minutes before to allow for a high demand.

Get tickets for Kiss Me, Kate at London Theatre Direct

Advertisement

If you want to get the most out of this West End theatre season, take a look at our guides on how to find cheap theatre tickets, as well as the best West End shows and musicals to see in London in 2024.